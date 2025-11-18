Suspect arrested after chaotic Gqeberha jewellery store heist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SWIFT RESPONSE: Police at the scene of an armed robbery on Tuesday morning at Fischer’s Jewellers in the Walmer Park Shopping Centre

In a brazen daylight robbery at a jewellery store in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning, armed robbers stormed the premises, smashed the glass display case and injured a customer and a security guard.

Soon thereafter, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with business robbery, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The incident occurred at about 11.10am at Fischer’s Jewellers in the Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said thanks to the quick response of the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit, police made a swift arrest.

A firearm and ammunition, as well as the suspected getaway vehicle, were seized.

According to preliminary reports, a group of robbers overpowered a security guard in the shopping centre and forced their way into the jewellery store.

“Once inside the store, they smashed the display windows and took jewellery,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“During the robbery, a client was injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

“As the suspects fled the store, multiple shots were fired inside the mall.

“During the shooting, a security guard sustained two graze wounds to his hip and leg.

“The suspects then jumped into a white Audi that was parked in the undercover parking area and fled the scene.”

While responding to the complaint, members of the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit spotted a suspicious vehicle in Disa Road, Newton Park, and gave chase.

Janse van Rensburg said the vehicle was forced to stop at the Disa Road bridge intersection leading to the N2 due to the presence of stationary vehicles in front of it at a red traffic light.

“The suspects fired shots at the SAPS vehicle and police members returned fire.

“One suspect jumped out the vehicle and continued to fire at the police.

“The driver of the Audi managed to flee and the 30-year-old suspect [who got out of the vehicle] was arrested, and a firearm recovered.”

She said the white Audi was later found abandoned in Zwide.

The arrested man is due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court later this week.

Walmer Park Shopping Centre marketing manager Deveda Bloem said staff were shocked and saddened by the incident.

During the robbery, staff at Fischer’s Jewellers managed to activate the store’s panic alarm and a smoke deterrent system.

“During the incident, a mall security guard stationed at the Woolworths court, together with the Fischer’s Jewellers security guard, were held at gunpoint.

“We commend the extraordinary bravery of our security personnel, whose swift actions during this morning’s armed robbery helped ensure the safety of shoppers and staff who were in the mall,” Bloem said.

She said the police, private security personnel and emergency services all responded promptly to the robbery.

Bloem confirmed that a member of the mall’s security team was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A shopper who was inside Fischer’s Jewellers sustained a cut and received on-site medical attention.

“The safety and wellbeing of our shoppers, tenants and staff remain our highest priority.

“We are supporting the authorities as investigations continue, and have heightened security measures throughout the centre.

“The shopping centre returned to normal trading at 3pm on Tuesday.”

However, Walmer Park Shopping Centre later posted on Facebook that the Carols & Cheer event scheduled to take place at 4pm on Tuesday had been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Atlas Security spokesperson Wayne Hart confirmed that one of its teams had responded to reports of the armed robbery.

“It is believed the SAPS has since made a crucial arrest and we commend the swift response of law enforcement.

“We will continue to assist them with their investigation,” Hart said.

The Herald