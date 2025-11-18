VW builds 2-millionth Polo at Plant Kariega

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The milestone car, a smoky grey Polo bound for Australia, rolled off the production line earlier this month.

Just shy of 30 years after Polo production began at Plant Kariega, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has celebrated the production of its 2-millionth Polo.

The milestone car, a smoky grey Polo bound for Australia, rolled off the production line earlier this month.

Plant Kariega began producing the Polo in 1996 with the Polo Classic, manufacturing about 5,460 units in its first year. Over the decades the plant has produced four different generations of the model, steadily increasing output.

Of the two million Polos built so far, 592,840 were destined for the local market and 1,407,160 were exported. In 2025, Plant Kariega has produced 112,386 Polos, including 8,274 Polo GTI variants.

Since July 2024, Plant Kariega has been the sole Volkswagen facility exporting the Polo to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, covering more than 30 countries. The Polo was also South Africa’s most exported car last year.

“It has been a year of milestones for Plant Kariega, but achieving this one is a very proud moment for the Home of Polo,” said Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director.

“Contributing to the global success story of the Polo is a privilege for our team, and this is evident in the dedication of our employees who have made this milestone possible.”