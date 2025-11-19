Central residents protest against lack of road safety

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LOOK OUT FOR US: About 50 people, many of them elderly, gathered in protest in Western Road, Central, on Tuesday, at the spot where a 70-year-old resident of a care home in the area was killed after being struck by a car on October 6

A group of irate residents from Central, Gqeberha, took to the streets on Tuesday to raise their concerns about a lack of road safety in the area.

About 50 people, many of them elderly, gathered in Western Road at the spot where a70-year-old resident from a care home was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

The death of Nicholas Nel on October 6 triggered an outcry and calls for improved road safety in the ward.

Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander said the protest was aimed at highlighting issues including faulty traffic lights, broken pedestrian crossing buttons, faded or unpainted pedestrian crossings and a lack of staff and resources for traffic law enforcement.

“A burning issue is repeated pedestrian fatalities on roads where traffic calming has long been requested but never supplied.

“There is also low public awareness about how to use pedestrian crossings,” she said.

“Then you get many motorists who ignore pedestrian crossing rules.

“What is a great nuisance is undeterred taxi violations. They speed and offload on pedestrian crossings.

“We have arranged traffic officials to conduct monitoring and law enforcement along Western Road.”

She said the protesters intended to walk along the road and collect signatures for a petition calling for the installation of speed humps.

“Placards will be displayed urging motorists to look out for pedestrians, respect pedestrian crossings and obey the speed limit.

“In honour of the deceased gentleman, we will lay flowers, just to show how much we care and to proclaim that every life matters.

“We are making an appeal for safer streets. Every life matters no matter how old you are.

“Together we can advocate for safer streets for all and make it work.”

The protesters waved placards urging motorists to be more careful and reduce speed.

A bystander, who did not want to be named, said many motorists drove at excessive speed through that stretch of the suburb.

“This was an accident waiting to happen.

“It is just a miracle that not more people were struck by cars here. People must remember that the elderly use this road. They must be extra careful and observant.

“It is just a shame that someone in his old age must have died such a brutal death.”

