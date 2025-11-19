Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cyber crime expert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duduzile Zuma at the Durban High Court. The daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma is facing terrorism charges for her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that resulted in the deaths of over 300 people. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in her July 2021 “incitement” trial, pulled out the “daddy card” on Tuesday.

“She just wanted her daddy home,” he suggested to Hawks cyber crime expert Brig Janine Steynberg.

And this, Mpofu said, made her different from the dozens of others accused of instigating the violence that caused mass destruction and left 350 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the incarceration of her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma-Sambudla, 43, is charged with terrorism and inciting violence through a series of what is alleged to be inflammatory social media posts on X (then Twitter).

She pleaded not guilty to the charges when her trial began last week before Durban high court judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa.

