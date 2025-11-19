Global health equity focus at NMU event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HEALTH DEBATE: Keynote speaker Prof Jimmy Volmink makes a point at the Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of health sciences' Institutional Public Lecture on Tuesday evening

Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of health sciences made history on Tuesday evening, hosting its first Institutional Public Lecture at the South Campus.

The event, themed “Revolutionising Global Health — Change for an Equitable Future”, brought together leading minds in governance, research and medicine to tackle some of the most pressing questions in global health today — how can equity be achieved? what role should universities play? and how can evidence-based practices reshape health systems both at home and abroad?

The opening remarks were provided by Prof Busani Ngcaweni, director of the Centre for Public Policy and African Studies at the University of Johannesburg and a leading scholar on governance and development in the Global South.

Ngcaweni highlighted the critical role of governance in shaping strong and equitable health systems.

“In my travels across more than 50 countries, I’ve learnt that strong health systems are built on foresight, policy coherence and national cohesion, not wealth,” Ngcaweni said.

“These experiences taught me that effective governance is the real determinant of a functioning system, and that so-called radical reform is often just delayed implementation of the basics.

“SA is now at a crossroads with the NHI [National Health Insurance]. We must rebuild state capacity, align private-sector participation with national priorities and forge a new compact grounded in equity and solidarity.”

The keynote speaker, Prof Jimmy Volmink, shared his insights on global health equity.

Volmink is the ED for Equity at the Wellcome Trust in the UK and a pioneer of evidence-based healthcare.

He emphasised the urgent need for sustainable, Africa-led solutions.

“We are witnessing the consequences of a system driven by the national self-interest of wealthy countries,” Volmink said.

“Global health funding has dropped to a 15-year low, disrupting essential services and exposing deep structural weaknesses.

“This crisis is not just financial, it is historical, rooted in fragmented, top-down models that fail those most in need.

“Aspirations alone are not enough. We need trusted governance, strong institutions and sustainable, domestically-driven investment to truly transform health systems.”

Prof Ntobeko Ntusi responded to Volmink’s address, drawing from his experience as the president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council and a globally recognised physician, cardiologist and medical researcher.

Ntusi called for a radical reform of global health, rooted in justice and equity.

“The international financial architecture and global health system have fallen short of their promise of equity and social justice.

“Instead they perpetuate patriarchy, neocolonialism and power imbalances between high and low income countries.

“To reimagine global health, we must confront these intersecting systems of privilege and supremacy.

“Global health must undergo radical reform and decolonisation, removing all forms of supremacy within countries, between countries, and at the global level, to build systems grounded in justice, dignity and sustainability.”

