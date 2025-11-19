Kariega’s Eshwin Klaasen’s tech passion leads to RSG success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Rosedale to national radio, Eshwin Klaasen’s journey is defined by a determination to follow his passion after opting not to travel the path of becoming a policeman as so many others in his family.

Instead, the Uitenhage High School alumnus ended up becoming the audio visual imaging producer at Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) in Johannesburg after falling in love with technology in his teens.

Klaasen, 29, said while he initially wanted to become a policeman, one fateful visit to a local radio station changed that perception.

“Very few people know that I actually wanted to become a policeman, because I come from a family with a lot of cops.

“However, that idea changed when I visited the local radio station in Humansdorp,” he said.

“My mother, Esmerelda Pullen, was a radio presenter there.

“I was immediately fascinated with the technology, sound equipment and creative processes.

“My mother introduced me to the station manager and told him how I spend hours behind the computer recording sound, music and mixing my own voice notes.”

He said while he remained curious about the industry, he decided to follow that passion toward the end of his schooling career.

“For Life Orientation in grade 12, we had to choose a place where we wanted to work one day and then we had to do a practical there.

“I chose the radio station and that holiday changed my life because I never thought I would one day make a career out of a school project.

“The station manager was very impressed with me. I then went every holiday and weekends to build experience.

“I gained knowledge in sound production, to work in a radio station, to schedule music and all that is part of becoming successful.”

Klassen enrolled at NMU after matriculating in 2014 and studied sound engineering for four months before decided to enrol at Damelin College to finish his studies.

He said while his tertiary education journey was difficult, it was worth it and he credited his mother as his biggest inspiration.

“She obtained two degrees through Unisa. I have five siblings and a wonderful stepfather.

“My road to where I am now wasn’t easy. Since 2019, I applied to many radio stations without success.

“The time before I started with RSG was the hardest. Sometimes, I didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning.

“I was desperate. I learned to do graphic designing and made flyers, placards and business cards at low prices.

“My girlfriend supported me and stood by my side. We started a T-shirt printing business.”

He said when he got the job at RSG he initially doubted himself.

“Today, I can say that I just get positive remarks from my manager and colleagues.

“Sometimes I feel small for such a huge responsibility, but I am privileged.

“To the youth I want to say there is no easy road to success. You must not give up, keep on believing. Your time will come.

“Don’t be afraid to take small steps. Keep on building your character, you never know what is around the corner.”

The Herald