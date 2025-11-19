Province ill-equipped to respond as fire season arrives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TACKLING BLAZE: Firefighters were kept busy with veldfires reported in several parts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday

A combination of heat, wind and arid veld had fiery consequences for large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.

Fires were reported across the city, including a veld fire at Baywest Boulevard between the N2 and Old Cape Road, the R75 close to Dora Nginza Hospital, one in Struanway, in the bushy area in Rowallan Park, and Dodd’s Farm.

And while the Bay is equipped with the necessary manpower to tackle blazes ahead of the annual fire season, the picture is a lot bleaker for the broader province.

In response to parliamentary questions from the DA, co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams confirmed the province had 71 fire trucks, but only 53 were roadworthy, and just 50 were functional.

Williams confirmed that large parts of the province had no fire trucks at all.

The Chris Hani District had no working fire trucks at all and relied solely on small bakkie units that could not respond to structural fires.

DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze said in a statement that families living in rural and small-town areas faced the greatest danger.

“When a home, school or business burns in places like Hamburg, Keiskammahoek, Centane, Bedford or Dordrecht, help simply does not arrive in time because there are no operational fire trucks stationed there.

“Buffalo City, with seven trucks, and Nelson Mandela Bay, with 17, are the only municipalities remotely close to adequate readiness.

“The rest of the province is dangerously under-resourced, despite legal obligations for regular fleet assessments and replacement cycles.”

She said the provincial government had admitted that municipalities were not complying with SANS 10090 or the required replacement cycles, which ranged from 10 years for off-road vehicles to 15 years for pumping appliances.

“The result is a system that is allowed to deteriorate until it collapses.

“The DA will be tabling an urgent motion for a full provincial readiness report, including the status of every fire truck, the age of each vehicle, municipalities’ compliance with safety standards, and a costed plan to restore capacity before peak risk.

“We will also pursue the establishment of a unified disaster response framework that clearly defines responsibilities between Cogta, district municipalities and local municipalities, to end the chronic finger-pointing that leaves residents stranded in emergencies.”

The Herald