Spirituality and dance combine in healing production

TIME FOR INTROSPECTION: Mninawa Mangweni will present his production, ‘Impiliso’ (Healing), at the Barn Theatre in the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

Locally-based and internationally-acclaimed choreographer Mninawa Mangweni is gearing up to deliver a kaleidoscope of sound and dance in his latest production, Impiliso (Healing).

The dance production, running from Thursday to Saturday at the Barn Theatre in the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC), explores the different methods people use to achieve inner peace and healing.

Mangweni said the production was inspired by his observation of how some people in his community of Kwazakhele were not connected spiritually.

“Some people go to church for healing, others are healed by music or dance while others believe you can be healed by water and having a spiritual bath would make your ways OK.

“This production explores these different healing methods, because internally we are wounded as people.

“Dancers cannot move without music, there will be music and acting,” Mangweni said.

“All six dancers will heal their innermost being differently and they are all the main characters.”

The cast comprises six local dancers led by one of the best choreographers in the country, Oscar Buthelezi, from Johannesburg.

He said he hoped to encourage people to take time to do an honest introspection.

The 2024 Dance category Isakhono Award winner also announced the audition dates for Entry Stage, which is part of the acclaimed annual UDaba Dance Festival.

The national UDaba Dance Festival from December 1-6 at the MBTC, previously known as the Shukuma Provincial Dance Festival, has attracted national and international acts.

The festival will also host the eStage-UDaba Dance Festival over the same period for emerging talent from the province.

Auditions for the 2025 e-Stage will be held at the Mendi Art Centre in New Brighton on November 25 from 11am-3pm.

Then at the Love Life Centre in Kariega on November 26 from 11am-3pm, with the final auditions to be held on November 27 at St Thomas Club House in Gelvandale from 11am-3pm.

In each of the auditions, two groups will be selected to compete in the finals to be held on December 6 at the MBTC.

The winner of the competition will receive R15,000 and a callup to perform on the main stage of the 2026 UDaba Dance Festival.

Second place will take home R10,000 and third place R5,000.

Mangweni said the event was intended to help the discipline of dance grow in the province.

“This year, we will only have the Cluster to Cluster competition, because we did not have enough resources.

“Despite that, we thought we should host a competition here at home.

“We are excited, because when the poster was posted on social media on Monday, people have been contacting me and they want to compete,” he said.

“Some dancers are even willing to travel to Gqeberha to compete, which really excites us.

“These initiatives help revive dancers who had stopped dancing, and it will help to reduce crime and alcohol abuse in communities.”

Tickets for his Impiliso production are available online on Webtickets for R100 for a single ticket and R50 for students and pensioners.

