Two suspects arrested after jewellery store heist spree

POLICE POUNCE: Two suspects have been arrested in the Free State in connection with a spate of heists at jewellery stores in Bloemfontein and Gqeberha

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a spate of jewellery store heists in two provinces, including this week’s robbery at Fischer’s Jewellers in Gqeberha.

The two were arrested in the Free State on Tuesday night after a dramatic shootout with police and are receiving treatment in hospital under guard.

The men, aged 27 and 35, are believed to be linked to at least three jewellery story robberies in the two provinces in just a matter of days.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said a joint police operation was conducted at the Vaal Plaza tollgate at about 11pm on Tuesday after a lookout was issued for a vehicle allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

She said members of the Fezile Dabi trio task team, the district organised crime combating unit, highway patrol and security companies collaborated and intercepted the identified vehicle.

“Upon being accosted, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at police officials, prompting a shootout.

“Both suspects sustained injuries and were immediately treated on scene before being transported to hospital under police guard.

“No police officers were injured. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was notified in accordance with legal prescripts.”

She said a search of the suspects’ vehicle led to the recovery of three firearms— two 9mm pistols and an AK-47 rifle — along with ammunition and jewellery believed to have been stolen during the recent robberies.

“The crime scene at Vaal Plaza was processed and the investigation continues to establish possible links to other incidents.”

Earle said the arrests followed separate robberies at two malls in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

“Six unknown males stormed a jewellery store in Northridge Mall at about 9.45am on Sunday.

“The armed robbers instructed the store owner and the employees to sit on the floor.

“They then emptied the till and shelves full of jewellery into [bags] and fled the scene.

“They drove off in a white Suzuki sedan. The value of stolen jewellery is estimated at R250,000.”

A case of business robbery was opened at the Bayswater police station.

Earle said a separate armed robbery took place at a jewellery store in the Mimosa Mall at about 12.21pm the same day.

“In this instance, five unknown males stormed into the store, threatened the employees with firearms and instructed them to lie down.

“It is alleged that the robbers helped themselves to jewellery and an undisclosed amount of money.

“They were all wearing black hats and surgical masks.

“They fled in three motor vehicles — a white BMW, white Volkswagen Golf 7 and a white Mercedes Benz.

“Two shots were fired inside the store. No-one was reported injured.”

She said two cases of business robbery had been opened in connection with the Free State incidents.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed the suspects were also believed to be linked to the Fisher’s Jewellery store robbery.

“Yes, the two suspects that were nabbed in the Free State are linked to the business robbery in Gqeberha,” he said.

In a brazen robbery at the Walmer Park Shopping Cente on Tuesday morning, armed robbers stormed the premises, smashed the glass display case and injured a customer and a security guard.

A 30-year-old suspect was later arrested and charged with business robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The incident occurred at about 11.10am. The robbery gang overpowered a security guard, stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery and fled in a white Audi.

Responding to the complaint, members of the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit spotted a suspicious vehicle in Disa Road, Newton Park, and gave chase.

The vehicle was forced to stop at the Disa Road bridge intersection leading to the N2 where a shootout ensued before the driver managed to flee while a 30-year-old suspect who jumped out of the car was arrested.

A firearm and ammunition as well as the suspected getaway vehicle, which was later recovered in Zwide, were seized.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane commended the co-ordinated efforts of the units involved in the latest arrests for their dedication and decisive action.

“We appreciate the outstanding teamwork demonstrated in this operation.

“The arrest of these suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons undoubtedly prevents further violent crimes,” Motswenyane said.

