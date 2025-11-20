Animal welfare crisis brewing as metro pound stays closed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IN LIMBO: The Bay municipal pound in Kariega is currently closed

An animal welfare crisis is looming in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the municipal pound closed down even as cruelty and neglect cases begin to spike with the approaching festive season.

With limited resources and staff but plenty of passion and expertise, hard-pressed nonprofit organisations are already struggling to fly the flag for animal welfare in the metro.

They have sounded the alarm, saying a functioning municipal pound and animal control unit are pivotal and, without them, the nonprofits are having to cover their work as well — which severely limits the organisations’ core animal welfare work.

SPCA Uitenhage chair Deirdre Swift said her organisation had not yet signed a fresh contract to manage the pound, despite considerable efforts to get this done.

“So, yes, the pound is closed, and the metro animal control team is not operating.

“We knew our three-year contract was due to expire on October 27 so we started trying in May to renew it.

“But it didn’t happen and since that date they have stopped bringing in animals.”

She said when the system was functioning, the metro team would round up stray, abandoned and surrendered animals and deliver them to the pound, which was managed by SPCA Uitenhage, located on the adjacent property.

The SPCA deployed three workers to care for the animals, including feeding and medicating them where necessary, covered the costs upfront and then claimed back from the metro.

“Now, though the metro unit is doing nothing, we can see there is still a dire need, so we are driving around and capturing the stray animals, which interferes with our core work,” Swift said.

“They are furthermore not covering our fuel costs, nor the salaries of the three workers who work with the strays.

“The situation is very serious.

“We are hoping that the metro can urgently sort the contract out to allow the system to get back into gear before the festive season hits us.”

Attorney Karien van Schalkwyk, spokesperson for the northern areas-based Animal Anti-Cruelty League, said on Thursday they were particularly concerned as this was their busiest time of the year.

“The metro has failed to enter into a new service level agreement with its historic service provider, SPCA Uitenhage, to serve as the official municipal pound.

“As a result, the pound remains closed with no service delivery being rendered by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality animal control.

“This despite the fact that there are just 10 days left before the start of the festive season, and animal welfare organisations are entering their busiest time of the year, with increased numbers of surrendered animals and a spike in cruelty, neglect and abandonment cases.”

Van Schalkwyk said the role of the pound and the metro’s animal control unit was vital, and the current situation was affecting animal welfare nonprofits across the Bay and therefore the animals themselves.

“The situation right now means the collection of stray, roaming and surrendered livestock, dogs and other animals, which should be rendered by the metro, is once again falling on the already overburdened and under-staffed private nonprofits.

“These organisations, which are solely dependent on donations from the public, are not being reimbursed by the metro for rendering these municipal functions.

“They are also not being reimbursed for the upkeep of the animals which stay in their care because they cannot be delivered to the closed pound.”

Van Schalkwyk said that since the end of October, the fuel bill for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League’s three vehicles had increased, directly related to this problem.

“Because we are not contracted with the metro, we are not going to be reimbursed for our expenses.

“Not only is the cost aspect problematic, but our three inspectors simply do not get the time to attend to cruelty and neglect cases, because we are now doing the municipality’s work as well.”

She said the animal control unit staff continued to earn salaries, funded by the taxpayer, despite not rendering a service.

“Meanwhile, we are already severely understaffed and tasked with the investigation of cruelty and neglect cases, and inspection of all of Gqeberha’s abattoirs, pet shops and animal sale yards.

“We are also tasked with inspection of security companies using dogs, grooming parlours and commercial and breeding facilities which keep animals.

“We further have no kennel space to keep stray animals and, by law, stray animals must be kept for seven days so that the owner can claim them.”

Animal Welfare Society general manager Cynthea van Rijn said they were facing the same problems because the municipal pound was closed.

“Our society dreads the approach of the silly season as the influx of pets over this period is extreme.

“With limited kennel space and resources, we need the metro’s animal control unit and pound to be fully operational, especially at this time of the year.

“Without it, animals will suffer.

“We try to save lives and responsibly rehome through adoptions.

“But our inspectorate is being overwhelmed with calls from the general public regarding roaming, unwanted pets and illegal breeding.”

Questions were sent to metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya on Thursday morning, with a deadline of 3pm.

Responding to a follow-up from The Herald at 4.35pm, he said the metro needed to process its response before it was sent, and it was doing that.

The Herald