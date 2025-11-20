Cape fur seal tests positive for rabies following Jeffreys Bay attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RABIES ALERT: The Cape fur seal that came ashore at Jeffreys Bay on Sunday after trying to attack surfers has tested positive for rabies

It is the first case of its kind in the Eastern Cape.

In light of the incident, Bayworld marine biologist and seal specialist Dr Greg Hofmeyr reiterated his call for people to keep their distance from seals, both in the sea and on land.

The seal was hauled out after attempting to bite surfers at Point.

George resident Ingo Erasmus, 31, and his wife, Monique, were sitting on their boards with a local surfer at Point on Sunday morning waiting for a wave when the animal launched itself off the rocks and headed straight for them.

Fortunately, they managed to escape and phoned the local branch of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), which arrived shortly thereafter.

Hofmeyr said an initial response by the NSRI cleared the area.

“Experts judged the behaviour of the seal when ashore to be characteristic of animals infected with rabies,” he said.

“Since the animal was a danger to the public, was clearly suffering and had no hope of recovery, permission was given for euthanasia.”

He said a subsequent joint operation by the Kouga municipality, the SPCA, SAPS, Bayworld Stranding Response and a veterinarian resulted in the seal being sedated and then euthanised.

“Confirmation that the animal had rabies confirms that this was the correct course of action,” Hofmeyr said.

“No-one was injured by the seal, and all protocols were followed during the operation.

“The stranding response team is trained, experienced and vaccinated and has the appropriate equipment and permits to deal with these situations.

“All seals are protected by law and it is an offence to harm or disturb them.”

Any sightings ashore of seals behaving strangely, or any carcasses of seals, should be reported to the Bayworld stranding hotline 071-724-2122 as soon as possible.

Response to any seals ashore should only be handled by experts.

The Herald