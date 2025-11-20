Commissioner lays down the law at St Albans prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIRM STANCE: Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, seated, addresses inmates at the St Albans Correctional Centre on Thursday. On his right is Eastern Cape regional commissioner Lucky Mthethwa

Know your place.

This was the stern message delivered by correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, to St Albans Correctional Centre prisoners on Thursday.

The commissioner was in Gqeberha following a recent incident involving ill-discipline by inmates.

He did not mince his words when instructing inmates about the hierarchy of the prison system.

While he listened to their complaints, he said ill-discipline would not be tolerated.

Thobakgale was accompanied by newly appointed St Albans area commissioner Savathree Moodley and Eastern Cape regional commissioner Lucky Mthethwa, among others.

More than 100 inmates were already seated on their arrival at a prison hall, surrounded by emergency support team members and a Rottweiler.

During the engagement, an inmate explained what had led to the incident.

He said several issues including being forced to eat in their cells without electricity, poor sanitary conditions and a lack of upskilling programmes had frustrated them.

An altercation ensued when guards allegedly tried to forcefully remove prisoners from their cells.

Thobakgale called the inmates’ behaviour unruly and disruptive, and told them firmly to remember that they were offenders as they had committed a crime and been sentenced.

“The offenders on Friday disturbed the process of counting for lockup, a process we had to enforce.

“They were throwing bottles of water at officials, so they had to be restrained and the group that was instigating was then identified,” he said.

“They were charged and housed in the single cells as part of the disciplinary process which they are going through.”

Thobakgale said minimal force was used, some inmates were taken to their clinic for assessment and none were taken to any external hospitals.

He said someone had spat water at an official, but no officials were injured.

Describing the prisoners as trying to be unruly, he said police assistance was then requested.

“All the offenders are OK, we always work with the police and they always work with us.

“In making a point that the centre is stable, there were no gunshots — rubber bullets were discharged, but they were not discharged at an offender.

“They were discharged as warning shots to calm the situation and that worked.

“By the way, in terms of the Act, we are allowed to use minimum force,” Thobakgale said.

He lifted his finger, warning the inmates that correctional officials did not run the centre with offenders.

Regarding conditions of the cells and the issue of correctional and rehabilitation programmes, he said they would address only genuine issues that related to the inmates.

“Let us start with the issue of the conditions of the cells, that was resolved — they were given cleaning material by the new area commissioner because they [offenders] are supposed to clean their own cells.

“That is why I did not even respond to that matter when they raised it.

“There was another issue of the blockage of toilets, it has been resolved.

“It is important that we stick to the law and ensure offenders go through their programmes — that is basically our business,” Thobakgale said.

He denied that prisoners were only eating twice a day.

“The issues that they raised is that they are given meals before lockup in the afternoon so they actually have three meals a day.

“They wanted to eat in the dining room every time.

“Number one, we have overcrowding. It is not possible to have all offenders eating in the dining hall at the same time, so they eat in turns.

“That is safer as far as a security plan that is signed off by the head of centre every day.

“It is not going to be correct for us to negotiate the security plan with offenders, they just have to follow the rules,” Thobakgale said.

