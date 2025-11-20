Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s tweet of shooting at Cyril Ramaphosa election poster comes under fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, MK member of parliament and daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is standing trial on charges of incitement to commit violence and terrorism through a series of tweets she posted before and after the incarceration of her father.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla tweeted a video depicting an unknown person shooting six times at a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa on an election poster ― but later deleted it.

This was the evidence of social media legal expert Emma Sadleir in the ongoing trial in the Durban high court in which the MK Party MP and daughter of former president Jacob Zuma is facing charges of incitement to commit violence and terrorism through a series of tweets she posted before and after the incarceration of her father.

Many of the tweets, some 28, were posted on July 9 2021 when South Africa, particularly KwaZulu-Natal, was devastated by mass looting and destruction that caused billions of rands’ worth of damage and left 350 people dead.

Sadleir said while she was an expert on social media law, she was not giving evidence as an “expert” but as someone who had been approached by the Hawks to compile a memorandum on Zuma-Sambudla’s social media accounts over that time and to advise if there should be any consequences in law.

