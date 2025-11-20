Eastern Cape government blames service provider and apologises to unpaid interns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape provincial government has apologised to thousands of interns who were left high and dry after a service provider failed to pay them under a multimillion-rand skills training programme.

The government said it was working to pay those who were affected and tighten internal controls.

Just weeks after taking control of the R466m skills training programme from Chippa Mpengesi’s company, the provincial government has reportedly failed to pay more than 3,000 Eastern Cape interns.

The programme is funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) through the office of the premier (OTP).

On Monday, disgruntled interns protested outside premier Oscar Mabuyane’s Bhisho office demanding payment.

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, the office of the premier said it was addressing the delays in stipend payments, outlining the steps taken to stabilise the programme and rebuild internal systems.

Mbulelo Sogoni, director-general of the provincial government and accounting officer of the premier’s office, confirmed the termination of the contract, saying they would ensure that all verified participants were paid.

“We acknowledge the hardship caused, and we apologise unreservedly to all affected parents and participants,” Sogoni said.

“We are committed to restoring trust and ensuring this never happens again.”

The provincial government has put the blame squarely on the shoulders of the service provider it had appointed.

According to Sogoni, due to the service provider’s failure to pay stipends timeously, among other issues, the OTP terminated the contract.

“This termination was not planned and, as a result, it took longer than expected to develop and implement robust and in-house management and payment processes,” he said.

“A major difficulty has been the absence of critical information and our firm commitment that we would only pay verified participants.”

The new system is also designed to prevent any recurrence of payment difficulties experienced over the past few months.

Sogoni addressed two pertinent issues, transparency and accountability.

“As the accounting officer of the office of the premier, I take full responsibility for the failure to adequately address the risks with a programme of this magnitude and importance,” he said.

“We have learnt.”

Sogoni admitted the programme had encountered significant challenges.

He said it was important to address the matters directly and transparently.

“Though my extended absence from work due to illness and two family bereavements in the space of a month occurred at a critical time in the implementation of this programme, I raise this not to seek public personal sympathy but only to provide context,” Sogoni said.

“Upon my return last week, I immediately dedicated my time and energy to leading the team in resolving the non-payment of programme participants.

“Working under the leadership of the premier [Oscar Mabuyane], with the support of Exco and management of the department, we have now established an internal system to manage this programme, systems which were not in place at the beginning as the programme was initially outsourced to a service provider.”

In October, the provincial government terminated Mpengesi’s Chippa Training Academy (CTA) from its R32m project management contract that had been meant to run for three years.

The scope of work included the processing of payments monthly for all enrolled interns.

However, 10 months into the contract, it was terminated due to the academy’s noncompliance and failure to pay beneficiaries on time.

The department officially took over on November 1, and on November 13 told interns their stipends were being processed.

