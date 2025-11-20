‘Hoofseun’ finale dazzles with Tollie Parton’s drag comedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AUDACIOUS EXPORATION: The final performance of 'Hoofseun' will see drag comedy icon Tollie Parton grace the Centrestage@Baywest venue on Thursday night

Gqeberha is set to host the closing performance of Hoofseun, the wildly infectious and daringly irreverent Afrikaans comedy spectacle that has captivated theatregoers across SA.

The final night of the show will see drag comedy icon Tollie Parton (Wynand Kotze) grace the stage in this audacious exploration of provincial expectations and boundary-breaking reinvention.

Local fans now have the opportunity to experience the comic genius that has left packed houses roaring, as Tollie masterfully interrogates what it means to shatter a conservative Afrikaans community’s conventions — through the lens of drag performance.

Tracing the arc from Vanrhynsdorp’s former pride to Tollie’s unforgettable persona, this theatrical journey celebrates transformation with wit, fearlessness and tremendous heart.

Crafted by writers Anne Hirsch and Kotze, Hoofseun delivers an evening of uncompromising theatrical comedy that pulls no punches.

Layering intelligent satire with absurdist sensibilities, audiences will experience both laughter and genuine reflection on society’s rigid adherence to tradition.

The combination of razor-sharp comic timing, visually stunning costumes and quick-witted dialogue has seen the show sold out at venues nationwide.

The show, at Centrestage@Baywest at 7.30pm on Thursday, is suitable for people 18 and older.

Tollie has carved out a distinctive place as one of SA’s most inventive and acclaimed drag artists and comedic performers.

Hoofseun stands as the artistic pinnacle of Tollie’s career trajectory — a production that demonstrates sophisticated character development, while preserving the transgressive edge and genuine authenticity that audiences cherish.

Tollie’s career highlights encompass everything from boutique theatrical presentations to large-scale commercial productions.

Tickets cost R200 through Wendy on 083-225-5401 or online via Quicket.

