Nelson Mandela Bay saxophonist reimagines traditional song for jazz album

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From gracing international stages to performing at the inaugural Jazz on the Lake Nelson Mandela Concert, Gqeberha’s own Afro-contemporary jazz saxophonist Lefa Mosea is making waves with his latest release, UNonkala (Revisited).

Released on November 7, the single features Ngwako Manamela and is already gaining traction on national radio and digital platforms.

At 38, Mosea describes the release as a personal milestone.

Originally recorded with his former band, Take Note, UNonkala has been reimagined into a jazz rendition of the traditional song, positioning him to claim a majority of royalties should it feature in TV or film.

The single also serves as the lead track for his upcoming album, Double Standards Deluxe Edition Live, which was recorded during the Mandela Bay Arts Festival in February.

While still in the mixing and mastering phase, Mosea said he would hold off on further details until the album’s anticipated release in the first quarter of 2026.

The song itself holds deep roots in Xhosa culture, often performed at traditional ceremonies and gatherings across the Eastern Cape.

Though Mosea is not of Xhosa origin, he was drawn to the song through the sister of his drummer, a traditional healer, who suggested they reinterpret it.

“I entered the song from a musical element, not a spiritual one,” he admitted.

“For me to say I had a connection with it, I would be lying.”

Mosea described the creative process as a challenge, from adapting a traditional song into a jazz framework while maintaining its cultural essence.

“With my music having an African sound, I was able to revise the traditional song into a jazz version that fits a more commercial space while retaining a South African jazz rhythm,” he said.

He emphasised that the arrangement — revising melodies, reimagining horn sections and adding musical layers — was what transformed the familiar into a new listening experience.

“If one listens closely, they will recognise the parts they know, but also hear elements that were not there before. That is me taking people on a musical journey,” Mosea said.

Musically, UNonkala reflects an authentic South African contemporary jazz style, distinct from the legendary sounds of icons such as Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa.

Mosea noted a generational shift in South African jazz, with younger artists exploring contemporary styles and taking time for introspection, something their predecessors could not afford under apartheid.

Reflecting on his year, Mosea cited personal milestones, including the establishment of his own studio in 2024, which allowed him to hone his craft as a producer.

“This year I had full control over the music I was putting out, unlike previous albums where I worked with other producers.

“This time it was just me and my co-producer, Mthokozisi Mabuza. It was an incredible experience.”

Adding to his achievements, Mosea featured on Chymamusique’s single, Three Musketeers, a nod to his growing presence in the South African deep house scene.

With a full album on the horizon and national recognition for his artistry, Mosea is poised to take his sound even further, blending African tradition with contemporary jazz for audiences both locally and abroad.

The Herald