New Rhodes eco-research chair to probe fisheries and people

INNOVATIVE APPROACH: The inaugural Oppenheimer Chair in Environmental Justice for Africa’s Coastal and Inland Fisheries at Rhodes University, Prof Warren Potts

A new chair in environmental justice for Africa’s coastal and inland fisheries has been launched at Rhodes University in Makhanda.

Underpinned by a R9m investment, the chair is recognition of the significant eco-challenges facing these fisheries, and the consequent vulnerability of the communities that rely on them.

The Oppenheimer Chair in Environmental Justice for Africa’s Coastal and Inland Fisheries has been established through the Benjamin Raymond Oppenheimer Trust, facilitated by Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation (OGRC).

The OGRC said seasoned fish ecologist Prof Warren Potts had been appointed as the new chair.

“The aim of the chair is not only to promote environmental justice but to change how aquatic systems are both understood and governed.

“This is critical, since many of SA’s fisheries are structured according to a top-down research model that excludes users like subsistence and small-scale fishers.

“It also largely ignores the interconnectedness of conservation problems and human behaviour.”

Potts said the key was to shape policy to ensure that more of the considerable spend by the recreational fishing fraternity stayed in the area where the fishing took place.

“The recreational fishing fraternity contributes R32.6bn a year to the SA economy but most of this money is not spent where the resource is utilised.

“Fishermen will go into a place like the Wild Coast and take everything with them.

“We need to put mechanisms in place to encourage them to spend more in the local community on things like accommodation, guiding and bait and seafood supply services.

“If that is achieved, the result will be that the community will put less pressure on the resource and the environment themselves because it is supporting a healthy local economy.”

The OGRC said the key objective of advancing eco-justice in fisheries would be achieved by “developing research, reforming policy, training leaders and co-designing data systems that empower fishers directly”.

A second objective was to preserve ecosystems and protect livelihoods.

“This will be done by investigating how best to promote resilient fisheries and socio-ecological systems, integrate aquaculture and advance access rights and subsistence use.”

The organisation said a third objective was to reform governance of SA’s aquatic systems by developing policy briefs on equitable management strategies.

“To achieve this, work will focus on guidelines for incorporating traditional knowledge into governance, and training for fishers, researchers and managers.

“The fourth objective is to translate government policy into action.

“This will be achieved by helping government agencies through the design of implementable plans, building capacity, and ensuring that inland fishers don’t just exist on paper.”

It said Potts was well-positioned to take up his new position, with over two decades of experience in aquatic systems, from fieldwork in post-war Angola to pioneering citizen science in SA’s angling communities.

“During his fieldwork, Prof Potts recognised how ‘unless we address human behaviour, we’re not going to solve issues of conservation’.

“He concluded that ‘we need a system that incorporates the human dimension right from the start’.

“This mindset is reflected in the parameters of the chair as it will focus on balancing ecological conservation with the socio-economic needs of vulnerable communities.”

Rhodes research and innovation deputy vice-chancellor Dr Kwezi Mzilikazi said the new Oppenheimer chair was a transformative opportunity for the university.

“It reflects our historical strength in aquatic sciences and will enable us to move beyond traditional conservation models, recognising that rivers, lakes and fisheries are social, cultural, and economic lifelines along with being ecological systems.”

OGRC head Dr Duncan MacFadyen said the organisation was a long-time supporter of conservation research that was accountable, inclusive and practical.

“The appointment of Prof Potts as the first chair in environmental justice for fisheries is hugely exciting.

“This innovative research approach that anchors environmental sustainability in social justice brings us one step closer to building resilient ecosystems and equitable fisheries across South Africa.

“The long-term vision is to use the Oppenheimer chair to catalyse a larger initiative, creating a Centre of Excellence that cements Rhodes University as a leader in fisheries science that meets the needs of the African continent.

“Progress on achieving this goal is already under way with Professor Potts beginning to recruit students for the chair.”

