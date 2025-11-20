Public works and infrastructure committee chair Carol Phiri not happy with George Collapse building

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s public works committee has accused the George municipality of negligence in the deadly collapse of a five-storey building that killed 34 people last year, slamming officials for relying on outdated legislation and ignoring warning signs raised by a site safety officer.

Parliament’s public works committee has accused the George municipality of negligence in the deadly collapse of a five-storey building that killed 34 people last year, slamming officials for relying on outdated legislation and ignoring warning signs raised by a site safety officer.

Committee chairperson Carol Phiri said on Wednesday that the municipality’s presentation on the forensic report into the collapse was “not satisfactory” and suggested that its regulatory failures contributed directly to the disaster, which claimed the lives of mostly undocumented foreign nationals.

The collapsed building killed 34 people in May last year.

The committee received a briefing from the municipality on the forensic report into the building collapse at the council chambers on Wednesday.

Phiri accused the municipality of using outed legislation that was implemented in the apartheid era to shift the blame.

According to Phiri the explanation by the council for the built environment CEO DR Msizi Mayiza the Municipality was using outdated legislation that does not align with the councils legislation.

“The safety officer was on the right track to abandon the site after complaining of the environment and raising grievances to official and then being ignored.

“This means the safety officer was ignored and the municipality says they were not aware of that. So they did not even send anyone on the site to go and inspect the building.

“There are departments that are still investigating.

“We have resolved that early next year, February, when we open parliament, we’ll start with a joint sitting between ourselves as public works, human settlement, the labor portfolio and as well as SAPS, so that we can close the investigation and provide closure to the families,” Phiri said.

George deputy mayor Browen Johnson noted the Phiri’s comments.

“The municipality has not been negligent in its responsibilities. Our development and planning teams apply the same processes consistently in every case, and where contraventions occur, we deal with them firmly and in line with the law.

“At this stage, several investigations are underway at national, provincial, and local level. We cannot pre-empt their findings — including questions about whether construction began before approvals were in place.

“Those facts must come from the official reports. What we can confirm is that in George, building plans must be approved before construction starts.

“If anyone failed to comply with legal requirements — whether private developers, contractors, or any other party — there must be accountability," Johnson said.

Johnson added the municipality is reviewing its internal processes and strengthening cooperation with all regulatory bodies to ensure that public safety is never compromised.

A public hearing with the families of victims of the George building collapse and survivors is currently underway at the Thembalethu Community Hall.

The Herald