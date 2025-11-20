WATCH | Brown Mogotsi claims home affairs got his birth date wrong

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi has blamed home affairs for wrongly capturing his birth date, which then brought on the age discrepancy showing he was only 14 when he joined the ANC’s military wing.

When he appeared at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, Mogotsi said between 1993 and 1995 he was part of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). However, information at Sowetan’s disposal showed he was born in 1979.

On Thursday morning commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned Mogotsi on how he could have joined the military wing at the age of 14. However, Mogotsi responded that he was actually born in 1977 and his ID number was a mistake from home affairs — something he said he has been trying to fix over the years.

“My date of birth at home affairs ... my mother even knows it was an error at home affairs. I was not actually born in 1979. We have tried to rectify it. I was born on September 22 1977,” said Mogotsi.

WATCH | Brown Mogotsi says he was not born in 1979 but in 1977, and his ID from home affairs has an error. He maintains that he was a member of Umkhonto We Sizwe in 1993.



Mogotsi made this claim of having joined the MK in 1993 despite the fact that MK’s operations were suspended in 1990 and the unit was officially disbanded in 1994 ahead of the country’s first democratic elections in April 1994. However, he claimed to have worked for another additional year for the discontinued wing.

Khumalo then moved from the age issue and said Mogotsi’s evidence was not supported by any evidence.

“Do you accept, as we are sitting here today, [that] you have not provided this commission [with any evidence] that confirms your version that you are conducting investigations as a contact agent? There is absolutely nothing that supports that version.”

The hearing continues.

