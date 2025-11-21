Gqeberha cop’s bribery attempt leads to suspended sentence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Gqeberha police officer who attempted to solicit a bribe from a member of the public has received a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of one count of attempted extortion.

The city’s commercial crimes court found that between May 18 and June 4 2021, Mornay Shaun Bradley, 50, a warrant officer stationed at the Gelvandale detectives branch, had unlawfully contacted the complainant under the false pretext of having received intelligence information from an informer.

Bradley claimed the complainant’s son had sold the complainant’s licensed firearm to a known gangster.

Exploiting the complainant’s vulnerability and concern, Bradley indicated that the informer had demanded R3,000 as a fee to retrieve the firearm so that it could be surrendered for destruction.

The complainant, however, did not comply with this demand, and no payment was made.

A case was opened and the Hawks took over the investigation.

Bradley made his first court appearance on September 27 2022 and was released on warning.

On Thursday, he was finally convicted and sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that he is not convicted of extortion or attempted extortion during the period of suspension.

He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

It is understood that Bradley has since resigned from the SAPS.

