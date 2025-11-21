Men and women in blue honoured for going beyond call of duty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP TEAM: The district’s detective team took top honours for its specialised work on serious crimes. From left are Warrant Officer Adriaan Knoetze, Colonel Marlize Dippenaar and Warrant Officer Leslie Lilian

After putting themselves in harm’s way almost daily, Nelson Mandela Bay’s men and women in blue got to trade their boots for ballgowns and bowties as their service was celebrated during an awards event.

The Nelson Mandela Bay District Service Excellence Awards 2024/2025 took place at the VWSA People’s Pavilion on Thursday.

Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said the day was an important moment to celebrate and honour the commitment of SAPS officers in the district.

“With these awards, we acknowledge the women and men in blue, the foot soldiers out there kicking down doors and keeping our communities safe in a district as busy as Nelson Mandela Bay.

“They have been working tirelessly, and it’s only fitting that we honour them, from the officers making the most arrests and solving the most cases, including the often unseen staff doing vital office work and the senior managers who lead them.

“Recognising their efforts gives them the motivation to continue doing their jobs diligently.

“As we head into the festive season, all operational plans have been completed and launched, and as we prepare for the 16 days of activism, our recent arrests send a clear message that we are ready, visible and will not tolerate crime,” Ncata said.

The awards featured a wide range of honours across the SAPS ranks and community structures, celebrating excellence in categories such as admin employee/team of the year, detective employee/team of the year, person with a disability of the year, community policing forum of the year, woman and man of the year and station of the year.

Among the winners were the Nelson Mandela Bay district detective team, who were recognised for their specialised work in tackling some of the city’s most serious crimes.

“We formed this intervention team by handpicking seven members from stations across Nelson Mandela Bay to address serious crimes that require specialised expertise,” team member Colonel Marlize Dippenaar said.

“The team has performed exceptionally well, especially in cases involving murder, violent crime and unlicensed firearms.”

WORKING TOGETHER: Walmer CPF chair Denton van Vuuren celebrates the team effort that earned them the CPF of the year award (Faith Mtwana)

The Walmer Community Policing Forum received the CPF of the year award, with chair Denton van Vuuren praising the collective effort behind the recognition.

“We’re incredibly excited,” he said.

“We’re a brand-new CPF, just a year old, and we’ve built a really good group of people with a strong, community-centric approach.

“Our focus is to look after our community and our police station.

“I can’t pinpoint one thing that got us here; we try to encompass every aspect of what a CPF should be,” Van Vuuren said.

BIG HONOUR: Humewood Constable Thabisa Fukutwa was named woman of the year for her decade of dedicated community service (Faith Mtwana)

Humewood SAPS Constable Thabisa Fukutwa, who was also one of the MCs of the event, was named woman of the year, a recognition that celebrates her decade of service and unwavering commitment to her community.

“I am happy and honoured to have served this long.

“Being educated, giving of yourself, and volunteering for 14 years.

“To have that recognised means a lot. I’m grateful. I’m not better than any other police officer; it’s only by the grace of God.

“This reminds me never to give up, because there might be one or two people watching. Keep giving your time,” she said.

