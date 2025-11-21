Mossel Bay’s new cruise terminal boosts local economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The first of 27 cruise ships recently docked in Mossel Bay and was welcomed through the harbour’s new R22m cruise reception facility with much fanfare and expectation to bolster the region’s economy.

The SH Diana, an expedition cruise ship operated by Swan Hellenic, coming from Kenya and visiting African ports, was the first boat to arrive in Mossel Bay this season.

Shortly after the 125m-long vessel carrying 167 passengers and 127 crew docked last week, the gangplank came down and passengers disembarked.

They were welcomed by Mossel Bay Tourism and the drumming of ethnic African music, before some were swallowed by big tour bus operators, while others set off on foot to explore the town.

During the 2024 season, the Port of Mossel Bay saw 21 cruise vessel calls, carrying more than 13,000 passengers.

The thousands more expected this year will be privy to the new state-of-the art reception facility which will in future be cruise passengers’ first port of call, where they will be able to clear customs for SA.

Last week’s official opening saw dignitaries from the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency Wesgro and Mossel Bay councillors present to cut the ribbon and celebrate the smart facility.

Mossel Bay Tourism chief operating officer Lieschke Steven‑Jennings said no expense was spared for the facility.

“Cruise tourism is a very important and growing part of Mossel Bay’s tourism mix, especially for putting the town on the international map and generating incremental local spending,“ Steven-Jennings said.

“A key part of Mossel Bay’s appeal is that it is not like ports elsewhere where visitors may feel pressured into taxis or tours.

“We are committed to protecting the calm, respectful and authentic experience that makes our destination so memorable.”

TNPA acting chief executive Phyllis Difeto said the port was pivotal to boosting the local economy.

“The project was a direct response to the needs of our tourism partners, further strengthening Mossel Bay’s position as a key destination on the country’s cruise map, and stimulating economic growth in our port cities.”

Wesgro’s senior manager of Cruise Cape Town and Venture Capital, Travis Stedman, explained how significant these cruise ships were to the respective economies.

“Cruise liner passengers visiting the smaller municipalities of Mossel Bay, Hermanus and Saldanha Bay bring in some 32,000 cruise passengers [a year], with the majority at Mossel Bay,” Stedman said.

“This influx of visitors translated into expenditure of approximately R47.5m in these local economies.

“The spending extended across a wide range of activities, from guided tours, local transport services, to restaurants, retail outlets, visits to cultural and natural attractions like game farms.”

TNPA said it would be receiving 268 passenger liners across the country’s seven commercial sea ports in 2025, which was a 29% increase on the previous year.

Cruise ships expected at the various ports this summer are: 74 calls to Cape Town, 47 to Durban, 43 to Gqeberha, 27 to Mossel Bay, five to Saldanha, 14 to Richard’s Bay and 14 to East London.

The Herald