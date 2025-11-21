Residents gather at Shark Rock Pier to demand action against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DEFIANT ACTION: Nelson Mandela Bay students, members of civil society, metro officials and community members joined the Women for Change's national shutdown at the pier in Gqeberha on Friday. At midday, a large group joined the call to lie down for 15 minutes in silence

Dressed in black and united, Nelson Mandela Bay residents gathered at Shark Rock Pier on Friday to demand action against gender-based violence.

The atmosphere was heavy but marked by a shared outcry of anger, sorrow and a desperate hope for change.

From students and social workers to activists and ordinary residents, the message was that the violence must stop.

Dubbed the G20 Women’s Shutdown, various marches and initiatives were held across SA.

Women For Change has called on all women and members of the LGBTQI+ community to refrain from all paid and unpaid work on Friday — from offices to households — as well as not to spend any money, to highlight their social and economic impact.

A man, who did not want to be named, said he attended because awareness is needed to show the extent of the problem.

He believed a bigger noise would be harder for political leaders to ignore.

“Our politicians live in a bubble,” he said.

“They are oblivious to what happens on the ground.”

Norma, a social worker who did not want to disclose her surname, who was accompanied by members of an organisation supporting people with disabilities, emphasised that GBV affects every demographic.

“It doesn’t only affect women. It affects people with disabilities, too,” she said.

She said there was an emotional weight on social workers who counselled victims.

“They need our support because the system can be threatening.

“They [the victims] get asked, ‘What did you do to provoke it?’”

For Sinethezekile Mpanza, a master’s student researching femicide in SA, attending the shutdown was deeply connected to her academic and activist identity.

“We live in fear and confinement,” she said, pointing out that female students remain highly vulnerable within institutions meant to protect them.

A real estate agent described her growing fear as cases of sex trafficking continue to rise in the city.

“It’s happening right in front of us,” she said, declining to be named.

“We have the most beautiful country, but there are issues.”

At 12pm, everyone in attendance, and women across the nation, lay down facing the sky.

For 15 minutes, the pier fell silent.

The gesture served as a collective act of remembrance for the lives lost to GBV.

A co-ordinator of the shutdown at the pier made an emotional speech that left many in tears.

“We do not lie down in defeat, we lie down in power, in unity, in grief, and in hope.”

