Cogta MEC urges KZN residents to stay indoors, prepare for flooding amid level 5 warning

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to exercise “extreme vigilance” after a level 5 warning was predicted for Sunday.

Buthelezi placed disaster management teams on high alert on Saturday after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued the warning.

It is expected to affect the eThekwini metro, as well as the uMgungundlovu and Ugu district municipalities.

“The forecast indicates that these severe thunderstorms carry a high probability of hail and heavy rainfall that may lead to localised flooding, and damaging winds,” Buthelezi said.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) is actively monitoring the weather situation and co-ordinating response efforts across all affected areas.

“Residents within the identified high-risk areas must exercise extreme vigilance and take necessary precautionary measures,” Buthelezi said.

The eThekwini municipality said: “These thunderstorms may bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and hail, posing serious risk to life, property and infrastructure.”

The anticipated rainfall could lead to flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying settlements, especially in vulnerable areas, and mud-based or informal structures may be damaged.

The city urged motorists to drive with extreme caution, reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance, and again warned the public not to attempt crossing swollen rivers or streams.

“If motorists are trapped in floods, they are advised to leave their vehicle and climb to higher ground,” the municipality said.

Emergencies in eThekwini can be reported to the Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.

