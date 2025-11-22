Stun grenades and tear gas fired at Operation Dudula protesters outside G20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police officer sprays tear gas on members of Operation Dudula during a protest against illegal immigration and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, outside the Nasrec Expo Centre during the opening day of the G20 leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius

Police fired stun grenades and sprayed tear gas to disperse Operation Dudula members who attempted to push past barricades outside the Nasrec Expo Centre where world leaders gathered for the G20 summit on Saturday.

Several protesters were also arrested after clashes with the police.

The clash was sparked when the crowd demanded to be allowed to get closer to the venue, saying they were not happy with the designated protest area about 1km from the venue.

Police officers detain a member of the Operation Dudula group, during a protest against illegal immigration and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, outside of the Nasrec Expo Centre during the opening day of the G20 leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Oupa Nkosi (Oupa Nkosi)

Operation Dudula said it wanted the attention of international delegates on the country’s challenges, including the high crime and unemployment rates, as well as illegal immigration.

Operation Dudula’s Petuina Chauke said South Africa is in crisis and urgent intervention is needed.

“The reason why we here at G20, we want to tell the world that the security of South Africa is at stake, crime is very high, kids and women are being killed and we have a high unemployment rate, and I’m surprised that Ramaphosa has only now declared GBV a crisis. This thing Ramaphosa, he only entertains international affairs, he doesn’t entertain South African problems.”

