BMA gears up for departure of heads of state as G20 summit enters final stage

21 November 2025. Border Management Agency Commissioner Michael Masiapato talks about the departure of heads of states who attended the G20 leaders summit Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed that it has shifted its operational focus to the co-ordinated departure of heads of state, senior officials and international delegations leaving the country over the next 24 to 48 hours as the G20 summit enters its final day.

“The BMA remains fully committed to ensuring smooth facilitation, strengthened security controls, and uninterrupted operations throughout the departure phase of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The professionalism and dedication of our teams continue to uphold South Africa’s reputation for efficient, secure, and world-class border management during major international events,” said BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi.

Mogotsi said officials across all key operational areas are working around the clock to manage the exit leg of the summit.

“This includes ongoing liaison with foreign mission desks to obtain up-to-date departure schedules, identify any special facilitation requests and ensure synchronised co-ordination among specialised BMA functions responsible for executive processing, security screening, and immigration management,” she said.

She said specialised functions of port health, port agriculture, port environmental and biosecurity services as well as intelligence support and border law enforcement continue with their work to manage movements efficiently and securely across all operational areas.

“These teams remain fully deployed to ensure that every departure is facilitated with precision, that security protocols are upheld without compromise, and that South Africa’s border environment remains stable as the summit enters its final phase,” Mogotsi said.

She confirmed that no G20-related movements were processed through land ports of entry (LPoEs) during this period, and all designated land ports remain on standby should ground transport contingencies be activated.

Mogotsi said the authority continues to actively participate in the Natjoints national co-ordinating committee meetings, where BMA representatives provide real-time updates on border-related operations and respond to any matters affecting national security or the smooth flow of summit movements.

During routine enforcement operations at OR Tambo International Airport, she said BMA officials had intercepted a high-risk consignment in the international passenger arrivals inspection area.

“A passenger was found in possession of 64 Chinese mitten crabs, a species classified as prohibited for importation into South Africa. The individual was immediately arrested, and the matter has been handed over to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE) enforcement unit for further action. This interception demonstrates the authority’s continued vigilance and commitment to protecting South Africa’s biosecurity, even amid heightened summit-related pressures,” she said.

Mogotsi said the BMA executive teams remain on the ground to support the work of the operational teams at OR Tambo, Lanseria International Airport and Waterkloof Air Force Base led by BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato.

