Families devastated by Bethelsdorp cemetery vandalism

HEARTLESS ACT: One of more than a dozen graves left vandalised at the Bethelsdorp cemetery

In a shocking act that has left a community reeling, more than a dozen graves at the Bethelsdorp cemetery were vandalised, shattering not only tombstones but the hearts of grieving families.

A local undertaker made the grim discovery recently.

The tombstones were broken, presumably chipped away by a rock, and the steel plates carrying the names and dedications to the deceased were all removed.

Family members were left devastated, and many broke down in tears.

Letitia Nel, who buried her son Lyle in March 2024, said she was in shock.

“My child did not deserve to die the way he did.

“His [alleged] murderers are still roaming the streets.

“And as if that is not enough to deal with, now we must see his grave destroyed.

“I am saddened all over again.

“For me, it is almost as bad as the day I was told he had been killed.

“I would not wish this agonising pain on any mother.

“His death was senseless.

“I am very disappointed and emotional at the moment.

“We paid R22,000 for that tombstone.

“It is heartbreaking.”

Nel also questioned the motive behind the vandalism of the tombstones, saying there was little to no financial gain for whoever was responsible.

“One can possibly understand the theft of the steel plates which are then sold ... but these perpetrators really don’t know how much emotional harm they have caused to the families.”

Fortuin Funeral Home owner and SA Funeral Practitioners Association regional secretary Johannes Fortuin said he was devastated to discover that many of his customers had been affected by the vandalism.

“I was in Johannesburg for business when I was told about what had happened.

“I decided to cut my trip short and rush back to assess the damage.

“If you look at the Bethelsdorp cemetery, there is not even a proper fence surrounding it, so anyone can just walk in and do as they please when no-one is there to stop them.

“Tombstones do not come cheap.

“But it is not only the financial loss, but the emotional trauma too.”

He said Fortuin Funeral Home had pledged a R5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators.

Lyle’s sister, Alvina, said the family had erected the tombstone to honour her brother, and so that his two-year-old son would have a place to visit his father’s grave when he was older.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of malicious damage to property was opened at the Bethelsdorp police station.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality expressed its deepest concern and heartfelt empathy to the affected families, and to all residents who have been distressed by the recent acts of vandalism at municipal facilities, including gravesites.

“No family should ever face the anguish of seeing the resting place of a loved one violated.

“These incidents cut deeply into our dignity, our cultural values, and our shared sense of community.

“The municipality strongly condemns these acts of vandalism. They are criminal, unacceptable, and they directly undermine the dignity of our residents and the services meant to support them.”

Soyaya said while the municipality continued to face significant budgetary constraints, they were committed to doing everything within their means to strengthen security at vulnerable facilities.

“Budget permitting, we will implement all possible measures to improve surveillance, infrastructure protection, and on-the-ground monitoring.

“However, it remains impossible to secure every site without the active partnership of our communities.

“We therefore appeal to all residents to help us protect our shared spaces.

“Report suspicious activity immediately, speak out when you witness vandalism, and be vigilant in your neighbourhoods.

“All stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, residents, and civil society involvement is crucial in preventing further damage and preserving the places that hold deep emotional and cultural significance.”