MKP recruits stranded in Ukraine combat zone told to ‘pull up your balls’

MK Party military training recruits who are begging to come home after being deployed to the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been told to stop whining to their mothers, wives and girlfriends, and to “pull up your balls”.

On July 8, 22 recruits — including two Botswana citizens — went to Ukraine with MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Siphokazi Xuma‑Zuma (believed to be MK Party president Jacob Zuma’s partner) so that they would be “battle-ready” on their return to the country.

On July 11, they were made to sign infantry contracts drafted in Russian, and 17 of them were then deployed to war-torn Donetsk. The others, including former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson Andile, returned to South Africa with Zuma-Sambudla.

The 17 men, aged between 18 and 40, have begged the MK Party, their families, and now the South African government to help them return home before they are killed.

In an MK Party/Russia mission WhatsApp group, Zuma-Sambudla can be seen trying to allay the men’s fears, telling them she herself had undergone similar training in a combat zone, which had made her “battle-ready”.

