New leadership role for seasoned Bay prosecutor Stander

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MOVING UP: Senior state advocate Marius Stander has been appointed deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha

Marius Stander has long been a force in South African criminal law — the name whispered in court corridors and splashed across some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest headline cases.

From contract killings and high-stakes heists to one of the country’s most notorious Ponzi schemes, he has been the prosecutor trusted to take on the toughest files.

Neither death threats nor the relentless grind of late-night case work has slowed him down — and now, the seasoned senior state advocate steps into a new chapter as a deputy director of public prosecutions (DDPP) in Gqeberha.

Stander, however, has no intention of being confined to a desk, so he will continue his courtroom battles even as he steps into his new role.

For his family, as his wife joked, this will unfortunately mean they will continue to be “cross-examined at home”.

“I am so humbled by my appointment but it will never mean the end of court work for me,” Stander said.

“Everyone can rest assured that I will continue to put my robe on, go to court, and fight for justice in this province.”

The 57-year-old married father of two is a Gqeberha boytjie at heart.

When he is not in the courtroom or studying case dockets, deciding on the institution of criminal proceedings, he can be found cycling, swimming or running.

And as if reeling in the “big fish” of the legal world and delivering conviction after conviction were not enough, Stander also boasts state colours in both fishing and golf.

But those closest to him know that when he slides his chair to the side during cross-examination, the accused is in trouble.

Unhappy that The Herald shared this little tell-tale sign, Stander quipped: “I still have a lot of tricks up my sleeve.”

Having matriculated from Andrew Rabie High School, Stander — or Stan as his friends call him — went on to obtain his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the then-University of Port Elizabeth, majoring in criminal and constitutional law.

He joined the district division of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Kariega in 1993.

By 1994‚ he had worked his way up to the regional court division.

In 1996‚ Stander was admitted as an advocate of the high court‚ where his career prosecuting some of the most high-profile criminal cases in the province began.

In 1998‚ he took over the management and administration of the witness protection programme for the Eastern Cape‚ a function he still conducts.

The next year‚ he was promoted to senior state advocate.

Some of his career highlights include when he, in 1999, was assigned to head up a police project investigating 96 unsolved gang-related murders.

Over an 18-month period, he had to guide and co-ordinate a police task team of 12 members including detectives and intelligence agencies to solve the murders.

Of those, 52 murders were solved — some dating as far back as 1986.

This resulted in 14 people being convicted.

Another was in 2001‚ subsequent to a hostage drama at St Albans Prison.

Stander obtained a landmark judgment when he successfully applied to prosecute the four men responsible from inside the prison.

The financial costs for the security and transportation of these men back then would have cost the taxpayer an estimated R80,000 a day.

A court was established inside St Albans‚ where over three months Stander prosecuted the accused behind bars.

The men were ultimately sentenced to a combined 132 years’ imprisonment.

This specially built court is still in use today.

Something different to his usual murder cases came in 2009 when Ponzi queen Maureen Clifford was convicted.

More than R155m was lost in the scheme and‚ with at least 800 witnesses called‚ the trial lasted years.

It was at about the same time that Stander discovered his passion for housebreaking cases.

The surge in these crimes in the Bay saw Stander launch a project addressing the shortcomings of fingerprint evidence‚ as well as the use of cellphone evidence — something he still relies on heavily in conspiracy cases.

With the shortcomings exposed‚ a new system was put in place and from 2013 Stander presented lectures on the “practical approach to fingerprint evidence”.

More recently, he secured life behind bars for businessman Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused involved in the hit murder of his wife, Jayde.

He is also currently prosecuting the co-owner of Algoa Plastics, Rob Evans, accused of beating and strangling his girlfriend Vanessa van Rensburg to death.

Earlier in November, Evans’ appeal against bail refusal was dismissed.

Stander’s work has even taken him to Switzerland and Germany, working with Interpol.

On November 1, Stander received his letter of appointment as DDPP.

His colleague and fellow DDPP in Gqeberha, advocate Indra Goberdan, said: “It is my greatest pleasure to congratulate my colleague, advocate Stander, on his well-deserved promotion and this significant achievement.

“Having had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him for the past 10 years, I can attest to his unwavering dedication and professionalism.

“Stander has consistently championed skills transfer within the prosecution section and has played a pivotal role in training and mentoring prosecutors over the years.

“In his new leadership capacity, he will have an even greater opportunity to expand these initiatives and strengthen the development of future leaders in the profession.

“His commitment to excellence and his tenacity to leave no stone unturned are qualities that set him apart.

“We are confident that these attributes will continue to inspire and guide the next generation of prosecutors under his leadership,” she said.

The senior leadership position carries significant legal, administrative and strategic responsibilities, and Stander will now help oversee all prosecutorial activities within the Gqeberha region.

This includes managing and supervising prosecutors handling complex cases.

He will also review prosecutorial decisions, especially in high-profile or sensitive matters, and may decide whether to prosecute, decline to prosecute, or withdraw charges.

Stander will also provide guidance on plea bargains and sentencing agreements.

His wife, who is not being named for safety reasons, said she was extremely proud of Stander.

“A truly fulfilling job brings together what matters most — work that matches your interests, a healthy work-life balance, a supportive environment, room to grow, and a sense of meaning and purpose.

“I am not sure if the role of a prosecutor aligns with this but Marius from day one made prosecution the perfect role for him,” she said.

“From his early days in the magistrate’s court in Kariega to the more sombre cases in the Gqeberha high court, he remains excited to go to work every day.

“Years of experience, leadership and his strategic legal mind will serve him well in his new role as he transitions from a legal specialist to a strategic leader.

“Our children and I are super proud of him and we know he will excel in his new role.”

Prominent Bay attorney Peter Daubermann said the appointment was a welcome and well-deserved development.

“Over the years, Marius has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to duty and an unwavering commitment to the public interest.

“His experience and professionalism make him more than qualified for this important role.”

So is Stander up for the challenge?

Well, in his own catch-phrase response, and with the cheeky smile people either love or hate — depending on what side of the law you are on — Stan would say: “Vir ‘n feit [For a fact]”.