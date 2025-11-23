Teen dies by suicide after exam cheating incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A memorial was held this week for Libone Yaka, 17, a matric pupil at Byletts Combined School near East London.

A matric pupil killed himself by hanging himself from a tree with his school tie after he was caught cheating in an exam.

Libone Yaka, 17, described by his principal as a “quiet, disciplined pupil who was always smiling”, died at Byletts Combined School in East London.

He was one of four pupils caught cheating, but the only one to own up to it. His body was discovered by his hostel mates.

The tragedy has highlighted the pressure on teens to perform well in their final exams, and the mental stress many pupils battle with.

“He was a nice guy, gentle, with a wonderful personality. I will miss his jokes,” said his devastated friend and classmate Nkanyezi Blom. ”He was a very good rugby player. We were in the same team, and he was my vice-captain. He was quiet but funny. When we were alone, he loved joking.”

The cheating incident happened during the physical science paper 2 exam on November 10. Libone and his matric peers were full-time boarders at the school.

