‘We need 365 days of action against GBV’

SILENT YET POWERFUL: Nelson Mandela Bay students, metro officials, civil society organisation members and residents join the Women For Change national shutdown at Hobie Beach on Friday

After years of cries from women and society’s most vulnerable, the government has finally declared gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide a national disaster.

But while the move signals recognition of a deepening crisis, experts warn it will be meaningless without political courage, accountability and swift action.

The decision was taken as world leaders gathered in Johannesburg on Sunday for the second day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

On Friday, and continuing into the weekend, people across SA gathered to demand action against the scourge.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, dressed in black and united, hundreds gathered at Shark Rock Pier to call for decisive measures against GBV.

The atmosphere was heavy but marked by a shared outcry of anger, sorrow and a desperate hope for change.

From students and social workers to activists and ordinary residents, the message was that the violence must stop.

Dubbed the G20 Women’s Shutdown, various marches and initiatives were held across the country.

Women For Change had called on all women and members of the LGBTQI+ community to refrain from all paid and unpaid work on Friday — from offices to households — as well as not to spend any money, to highlight their social and economic impact.

A man, who did not want to be named, said he attended the silent protest because awareness was needed to show the extent of the problem.

He believed a bigger noise would be harder for political leaders to ignore.

“Our politicians live in a bubble,” he said.

“They are oblivious to what happens on the ground.”

A social worker who only introduced herself as Norma, and was accompanied by members of an organisation supporting people with disabilities, emphasised that GBV affected every demographic.

“It affects people with disabilities too,” she said.

She said there was an emotional weight on social workers who counselled these victims.

“They need our support because the system can be threatening.

“They [the victims] get asked, ‘What did you do to provoke it’?”

For Sinethezekile Mpanza, a master’s student researching femicide in SA, attending the shutdown was deeply connected to her academic and activist identity.

“We live in fear and confinement,” she said, pointing out that female students remained highly vulnerable within institutions meant to protect them.

A real estate agent described her growing fear as cases of sex trafficking continued to rise in the city.

“It’s happening right in front of us,” she said, declining to be named.

“We have the most beautiful country, but there are issues.”

At noon, everyone present, and women across the nation, lay down face-up.

For 15 minutes, the pier fell silent.

The gesture served as a collective act of remembrance for the lives lost to GBV.

A co-ordinator of the shutdown at the pier gave an emotional speech that left many in tears.

“We do not lie down in defeat, we lie down in power, in unity, in grief and in hope.”

At about the same time on the other side of the city, in Bloemendal, a 50-strong crowd marched through the streets.

The march, organised by community organisation Bloemendal My Plek, was again to raise awareness around GBV, and was held in collaboration with churches, community leaders, the broader community and those affected by violence.

Bloemendal My Plek leader Curtley Abrahams said the abuse of women was a real problem in the area.

“Today [Friday], we walk in solidarity with every woman that has experienced this pain.

“We appeal to all men who indulge in abuse to stop it right now.”

The group assembled at Bethvale Primary School before making their way through the neighbourhood.

Using their collective voices and presence, they advocated for awareness, protection and unity.

Many men also showed up to demonstrate a shared responsibility to confront the ongoing issue of GBV in SA.

After the walk, guest speakers reinforced the importance of education, vigilance and community action.

While the National Council overseeing the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBV and Femicide is still not operational, the government has declared the violence against society’s vulnerable a national disaster.

The decision was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Dr Bongani Sithole, who concluded that GBV and femicide now met the threshold of a potential disaster as defined in the Disaster Management Act.

Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation chief executive, Gqeberha lawyer Tania Koen, said the declaration of GBV and femicide as a national crisis was a significant recognition by the government, marking a crucial first step towards addressing these critical issues.

However, she said it was imperative that this acknowledgment was followed by concrete solutions and tangible action to ensure meaningful progress.

“The upcoming 16 Days of Activism Against GBV presents another opportunity for intensified focus on the issue.

“However, given SA’s alarming femicide rate, it is essential that efforts are sustained throughout the year, on a daily basis, to drive lasting change and protect the vulnerable.

“We can only achieve results if it is 365 days of action,” Koen said.

Rise Mzansi said the government’s decision would mean nothing if it was not followed by political will and strict accountability.

At Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, one of several gathering points, women demanded stronger policing, better conviction rates and leadership that treated GBV and femicide as an emergency.

Rise Mzansi national communications director Mabine Seabe said the declaration was a significant legislative move but only if it led to concrete change.

“This significant legislative move must ensure that existing safeguards are enforced and strengthened so that every woman and child and the LBGTQIA+ community are able to live free from fear.

“This type of violence impedes freedom of movement, the ability to study and to earn an income.

“It even impacts safety within the home, given SA’s unacceptable rates of intimate domestic violence.”

While safety interventions were essential, Seabe said, deeper socioeconomic factors had to also be tackled.

“This crisis requires a holistic approach, beyond just safety, with policies on jobs, substance abuse and people’s socioeconomic conditions, but the key contributor to this epidemic is that perpetrators act with no fear of consequences. This must stop,” he said.

Rise Mzansi said the national disaster declaration must enforce quarterly reporting across key state institutions to ensure transparency and accountability.

The organisation wants:

The National Prosecuting Authority to report on its GBV and femicide caseloads and prosecution rates;

The police to provide quarterly updates on these dockets, particularly rape cases;

Stats SA to better highlight women’s unemployment rates;

The Commission for Gender Equality to be properly resourced so it can fulfil its mandate; and

Parliament to receive reports from the executive and its agencies on the impact of the national disaster measures.

Seabe said credit had to be given to the women of SA, Women for Change and other civil society organisations for their advocacy work and action.

“A year from now, we must have made progress, if not, the declaration of the national disaster would have been in name alone.

“Now more than ever, political will is necessary.”

The party said it would continue monitoring the government’s implementation and push for the accountability survivors deserved.