AFDA students debut films at red-carpet event

FILM PREMIERE: AFDA students attend the screening of their final year movies at Nu Metro at the Boardwalk on Saturday. From left are ‘Lie to Me’ director Nicole Sophocleous with lead actors Thandolwethu Xoli and Buhle Magwaca

Nu Metro Cinema at the Boardwalk was transformed into a red-carpet showcase at the weekend as AFDA hosted its 2025 Graduation Festival, where final-year students premiered their short films to examiners, family and the public.

The festival featured four individual premiere screenings: I’ll Have What She’s Having, Lie to Me, Umlilo and the postgraduate film, The Brief Case of Dr Lux.

Each session opened with a welcome, an exam-rules briefing, a synopsis and trailer, followed by the screening and a live Q&A, with clipboards circulated for assessor feedback.

The screenings highlighted a variety of themes, from personal growth and hidden truths to social tensions, demonstrating the creativity and storytelling range of the 2025 graduating filmmakers.

Nicole Sophocleous wrote and directed a short film called Lie To Me, which follows Tebello, a matric student preparing for her farewell while grappling with explosive lies and unprocessed grief.

“On the surface, the film is light and dramatic, but its heart lies in the emotional complexity,” Sophocleous said.

“While the story appears lighthearted, the true focus is on grief and the ways people deal with it.

“We want audiences to understand that explosive emotions are normal and significant, and some emotions are meant to be felt rather than ignored.”

Thabiso Tsipa’s Umlilo tells the story of an 18-year-old rugby hopeful from a South African township, whose dreams are threatened when violence erupts on the morning of his provincial trials.

Drawing inspiration from French social drama La Haine, Tsipa explores the pervasive impact of crime on the youth and the choices they must make to survive and thrive.

“The main theme I’m trying to convey is the effect of violence and crime in our city, and I believe people can relate to that.

“Filming outside was a challenge, the first time working in an environment we couldn’t control.

“The first day we were exhausted and achieved so little, but the experience taught us a lot.”

Mihlali Lubambo’s postgraduate film, The Brief Case of Dr Lux, is a dark fantasy set in an alternate SA, following receptionist Lyra as she uncovers the secrets of a mysterious generational briefcase.

The film blends rich visual textures with a story that interrogates inheritance, control and the cycles we choose to continue or break.

“This film pushed me as a storyteller. It forced me to trust my instincts and sharpened my ability to make high-pressure decisions while protecting the emotional heart of the story.

“I learnt the power of micro-worldbuilding, every prop, colour, architectural detail and glance has weight.

“I also learnt that actors mirror the energy of the crew, so grounded leadership deepens performances,” Lubambo said.

The festival not only celebrated the talent of graduating filmmakers but also offered them a professional platform to present their work to the public, peers and examiners, leaving audiences inspired by the creativity and vision of the next generation of storytellers.

The Herald