Hundreds of northern areas youths facing criminal charges

Almost 2,000 youths were arrested in the Gqeberha’s northern areas in just one year.

The cycle of violence and addiction is being perpetuated by elements of gangsterism that resulted in 1,868 people aged 14 to 35 being charged for a variety of crimes.

Leading the statistics are offences under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act that accounted for 444 cases.

That was followed by common assault, with 259 cases, and driving offences in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, with 258 cases.

Violent crimes also featured on the list, with 73 cases of unlawful possession of firearms, 22 murder cases and 33 attempted murder cases.

The statistics were revealed bycommunity safety MEC Xolile Nqatha in response to a parliamentary question from the DA.

DA MPL Yusuf Cassim said the data illustrated that current interventions were not working and that much stronger, targeted action was required to disrupt gangsterism and protect the province’s youth.

“I put forward a petition to parliament that includes specialised anti-gang policing that is visible, intelligence-driven and permanently deployed in high-risk zones,” Cassim said.

“It requires robust partnerships with credible NGOs, structured after-school programmes and direct support for at-risk youth before they are recruited.

“Parliament endorsed these urgent interventions.

“However, the acting minister of police and SAPS leadership have failed to implement them in the northern areas.

“The specialised anti-gang deployments, strengthened crime intelligence and upgraded policing infrastructure that parliament supported have not arrived on the ground.”

And while there had been interventions such as the establishment of youth desks at police stations, victim friendly rooms, awareness campaigns in schools by the Anti-Gang Unit, it was not enough to make a lasting impact.

He said he would be writing to the chair of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, to request that a follow-up resolution be submitted and adopted that compelled the minister of police and SAPS leadership to report on the implementation of every recommendation in the northern areas petition report, with clear deadlines and measurable commitments.

The Nelson Mandela Baumayoral candidate for the Patriotic Alliance, Bradley Murray, said the root cause of the problem needed to be identified and addressed.

”We are firm believers that a child in sport is a child out of court,“ Murray said.

“What happens with these kids? Where do they go? They are idle on the streets and that is where gangsterism starts, because they are not considered for jobs.

“I do not agree with what Yusuf Cassim is saying. They must go back to the drawing board and apologise to the people for being part of the problem.

“The coloured people are the most marginalised in the country because BEE does not work for us.

“How can you disenfranchise the coloured people by cutting them off from employment opportunities.”

Gaby Marley, community activist and administrator of the Facebook page, Stop Northern Areas Shootings, said the statistics were not always true and the situation was, in fact, a lot worse.

Marley said they knew exactly how many people were shot, their names and what gang they belonged to.

