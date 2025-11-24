Legal Aid lawyer under investigation for alleged rape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ONGOING PROBE: A Legal Aid SA attorney has been suspended following allegations of rape

A senior state lawyer suspended from practising is facing an ongoing internal disciplinary process while the police investigate allegations that he raped a candidate attorney.

The allegations emerged as activists against gender-based violence (GBV) across the country embarked on a national shutdown on Friday, calling for an end to the scourge.

Legal Aid SA confirmed that one of their senior criminal defence lawyers who actd in the high court had been suspended following the allegations.

The complainant, a candidate attorney in Gqeberha, reported a case at the Mount Road police station in 2024.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was investigating the alleged rape incident.

“The continuing investigation is of a sensitive matter and no further information can be shared with the media at this stage,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The accused’s lawyer avoided all attempts by The Herald to reach him for comment via Facebook.

When the reporter tried to phone him, the line went dead.

A colleague said the man was aware The Herald was trying to reach him and sent the reporter’s number to the man.

The complainant also declined to comment.

Legal Aid SA provincial spokesperson Siphokazi Nogaya confirmed his suspension.

Following the receipt of allegations in this matter, she said, he was placed on precautionary suspension on August 6 2024 to allow for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Nogaya said an internal disciplinary process was under way.

She said Legal Aid SA, which represents accused who otherwise cannot afford to hire private attorneys, maintained a strict policy on professional conduct and upheld a zero-tolerance approach to any form of alleged harassment or misconduct within the workplace.

“In accordance with this policy, all allegations of improper behaviour are treated with the utmost seriousness and are subject to a formal internal process,” she said.

Legal Aid SA respected and supported the external judicial processes that had unfolded thus far as part of the broader legal framework.

“As the matter remains under investigation, and to safeguard the integrity of the process as well as the rights of all individuals involved, Legal Aid SA is unable to provide further comment at this stage,” Nogaya said.

The man joined Legal Aid in 2007.

Nogaya said three sexual-harassment-related matters had been reported within the Legal Aid SA structure in the past three years in the Eastern Cape.

“One matter concluded after the employee resigned, one is still under investigation, and the third relates to the current matter where the disciplinary process is still under way,” she said.

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said the government maintained a firm zero-tolerance approach to sexual offences and all forms of GBV in every sphere of society, including the workplace.

The justice ministry plays an external oversight role to Legal Aid SA.

“Where individuals are found to be in the wrong, the law must take its course,” Manase said.

He said the government continued to prioritise the prevention of sexual offences and GBV and femicide, including through strengthening of the legal framework to ensure the protection of everyone.

