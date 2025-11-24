No-fee school accused of pressuring parents into coughing up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FEE FURORE: Parents of pupils at Boet Jegels Primary say they are being asked to pay R2,000 a year and other fees despite the school being a no-fee institution

Parents at Boet Jegels Primary in Gqeberha — a school officially classified as non-fee paying — say they’ve been pressured into paying as much as R2,000 in “school fees”, plus hundreds more for a Christmas party and graduation.

The school, located in Booysen Park in the city’s northern areas, is designated as a quintile three school because the pupils are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Herald understands there are 966 pupils at Boet Jegels Primary, of whom about 490 are in grades R to 3.

The decision to charge parents the R2,000 a year was reportedly made four years ago.

A school fee receipt for a grade 3 pupil seen by The Herald showed that an amount totalling R2,000 had been paid by the parent in two tranches.

A series of messages on the school’s WhatsApp group urge parents to make payments, saying pupils with outstanding fees “would not graduate” and that each pupil had to pay R180 for their graduation, to be held on November 28.

This amount had to be paid by the end of October.

The costs covered a certificate and an A4 photograph.

Another message said pupils needed to pay R130 towards the Christmas party. The amount was payable by October 10.

A message posted by the school group reads: “Good day parents, please please, we want to confirm the graduation arrangements. Parents, we still have big amounts of outstanding school fees.”

A second message reads: “The photographer wants to take the pictures beforehand for the diploma [certificate].”

According to a third message: “Parents please, this party money is not a force, only for parents who really feel their child can celebrate the last moments with the teacher.”

Another message said pupils graduating needed to wear white shirts and black jeans.

A concerned parent who declined to be named said unemployed parents could not afford the fees, let alone the extra payments the school was now asking for.

Asked about the school’s demands and if action would be taken by the department, Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said it would need to be determined whether a proposal had been made by the school governing body (SGB), and if the parents agreed to it.

“The current acting principal [David Isaacs] must account on when and by who the above decisions were taken,” Mtima said.

He said parents also needed to raise the issue at a parents’ meeting.

Mtima confirmed that the school was a no-fee school.

“School fees may not be charged. Parents can agree at a parents’ meeting to make donations; however, it is not compulsory.”

He said the department had not yet received an official complaint from parents about the matter.

He said graduation ceremonies and Christmas parties were also not a requirement for public schools.

For such ceremonies to take place, Mtima said, parents needed to make a proposal to the SGB. The proposal would then need to be taken to a parents’ meeting.

“The final decision will then be with them [parents],” Mtima said.

The school, he said, could have taken the decision to have a graduation ceremony to encourage pupils to strive to improve their performance.

Isaacs declined to comment when approached by The Herald last week, referring questions to SGB chair Rhona Distin, who initially committed to respond.

However, Distin later referred questions to Mtima.

