SA comedy stars to shine in Gqeberha

Nina Hastie is one of the comedians set to perform at the inaugural GQ Comedy Festival

Gqeberha is stepping into the spotlight as a new hub for live entertainment, with the city set to host its first-ever GQ Comedy Festival from December 18–19.

The two-day celebration promises laughter, culture, and a showcase of SA’s top comedic talent on the shores of the metro.

The festival will take over the Roof Garden Bar in Central, offering audiences a full day of entertainment.

Doors open at 1pm, giving visitors the chance to enjoy free rooftop activities before the comedy shows begin.

Attendees can expect live DJ sets, karaoke, open mic comedy, interactive games, photo zones, and a variety of food and beverages, creating a lively social atmosphere leading into the main performances.

Some of the country’s biggest names in comedy will perform, including Siya Seya, Nina Hastie, Ntobeko “Ntosh” Madlingozi, Ndumiso Lindi, Virgil Prins, Emilio Tobias, and Robby Collins, alongside a host of vibrant local talent.

The festival will feature at least 12 stand-up shows, including eight solo performances in the intimate basement theatre and four lineup shows on the rooftop.

The Black Box Theatre in Chapel Street will host the solo performances.

On December 18, the lineup includes Hastie (4.30–5.30pm), Lindi (6–7pm), Madlingozi (7.30–8.30pm), and Collins (9–10pm).

The next day sees Collins (4.30–5.30pm), Chris Mapane (6–7pm), KG Mokgadi (7.30–8.30pm), and Lindi (9–10pm) take the stage.

Festival host Emilio Tobias explained that the event was about more than just comedy.

“It’s designed to build a cultural movement that spotlights local talent, attracts national attention, and fosters community pride,” he said.

Tobias revealed that the idea had been three years in the making.

“I see potential in Gqeberha that maybe others don’t.

“This is a celebration of comedy across different genres — all in one day.

“The idea might not be original globally, but it’s new for our city.”

Award-winning Seya, from Motherwell, emphasised the festival’s significance for the region.

“While there has been a one-day comedy festival before, a multi-day festival is what Gqeberha needs.

“Comedians from different cities and backgrounds are coming here.

“Having big names like Hastie and Lindi helps establish Gqeberha as a comedy hub.

“It shows touring comedians that our city can support major shows.”

For Kwazakhele-born Madlingozi, the festival offers a chance to return home in a new way.

“In my 21 years of doing standup, I’ve never done a solo show in Gqeberha.

“When Tobias asked me to perform, I insisted on a one-man show, and he offered an intimate 80-seat theatre.

“It’s perfect — it allows me to be relaxed and bring my third solo show, There is Truth to My Madness, which touches on relationships, human behaviour, and a bit of current affairs.”

With two days of laughter, rooftop fun, and a stellar lineup of local and national comedians, the inaugural GQ Comedy Festival promises to put Gqeberha firmly on SA’s comedy map.

