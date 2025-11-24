Two die after vicious house attack in Zwide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NIGHT OF TRAGEDY: Zoleka Mini stands in the room where her mother, Zukiswa, was killed at the weekend

Neighbours have described how a 56-year-old woman was seen frantically bashing her hands against her lounge window as she cried out for help after she was attacked by knife-wielding intruders.

A short while later, Zukiswa Mini was dead.

The harrowing incident has cast another grim shadow over the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV), highlighting the ongoing struggle to protect vulnerable members of society.

Mini, who was brutally stabbed and suffered a slit throat, was not the only victim during the Zwide home invasion on Saturday night.

Her 29-year-old stepson was also stabbed and is in a critical condition in hospital, while a 49-year-old family friend later died as a result of his injuries.

On Monday, neighbours recounted the grim details of that night.

A resident said she had spotted Mini banging against the window at her Makhanda Street home shortly before 9pm.

The neighbour rushed for help and found a group of women to assist.

Little did they know at the time that it was not only Mini who was critically injured.

Her stepson, Sipho and another victim had also been stabbed.

According to one resident, during the chaos they were unable to open the kitchen door to enter the house.

“It was at this point that we saw [the 49-year-old friend of the family] lying next to the shack at the back of the house, bleeding out.”

Unsure what to do next, they went to look for men from the neighbourhood to assist.

A man arrived and managed to force open the kitchen door.

“We saw Sipho sitting on top of the kitchen sink with both hands covering his stomach,” the resident said.

“He had been sliced across the stomach.”

Frightened by the severity of the scene, they immediately called the police and an ambulance.

While they waited for help to arrive, Mini staggered outside and lay down.

Fearful that she might die before paramedics could arrive, another resident said they asked a local to rush the victims to Dora Nginza Hospital.

However, she said the man was too scared to transport Mini because of the severity of her injuries.

Her throat and stomach had been cut open, and she had multiple stab wounds on her back and under her right arm.

The resident said the driver left her behind, fearing she might die in his car, and rushed the two injured men to hospital.

“We then asked one of the residents to go to the police satellite office nearby to ask for help,” she said.

Mini was later declared dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old died at the hospital, while Mini’s stepson is still in a critical condition.

The worried group of residents who gathered in Makhanda Street on Monday said they were shocked by the severity of the attack, the first time something so brutal had occurred in their street.

They said the area had been full of activity on Saturday with traditional ceremonies taking place at some of the homes, while local taverns were also full.

“We don’t think that this was random. We think it was planned,” one resident said.

Mini’s daughter, Zoleka, said she last saw her mother earlier that evening when she left to visit a friend in the neighbourhood.

She said Mini had been her usual, joyful self.

“I was fetched by a neighbour who told me that something had happened at home,” an emotional Zoleka said.

“When I arrived, I found my mother lying in a pool of blood.”

Zoleka said her mother had enjoyed being at home, often sang gospel songs and loved to joke with people.

She said what they had gathered so far was that the attackers had knocked on the kitchen door.

Sipho reportedly opened up, thinking they were his friends.

“The suspects came in and stabbed him in the stomach and in his arm,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they were investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Janse van Rensburg said Kwazakhele police were called to the scene at about 9pm.

“On arrival, they were informed by a family member that he had been contacted by a member of the community and informed that something had happened at his house,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The first victim, a 56-year-old female, sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the scene.

“Two other male victims, aged 29 and 49, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

“The 49-year-old passed away at the hospital while the 29-year-old is in a critical condition.”

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the attack was still under investigation.

“The SAPS urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact Colonel Anthea Hector on 082-457-5036 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Information may be provided anonymously.”

Ward 25 councillor Anele Bell said he was shocked to learn about the incident.

“I heard about it this [Monday] morning. I will be speaking to the victims’ families,” he said.

“I don’t have any further details at this stage.”

Bell confirmed that it was the first time something of this magnitude had happened in the area.

Community policing forum chair Nceba Magoxo said it had been a busy weekend with traditional ceremonies taking place in the vicinity.

Magoxo, however, said such crimes were more prevalent in Kwazakhele and Soweto-on-Sea.

Magoxo also committed to visit the grieving family.

The 16 Days of Activism against GBV campaign, launching on Tuesday, happens annually around the globe.

It ends on December 10, on International Human Rights Day.

The campaign is meant to raise awareness around the scourge of GBV and femicide and calls for an end to all forms of violence and abuse against women and children.

Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe said too many women and children in the city lived in fear, trauma and silence.

“This crisis is not abstract. It lives in our homes, our neighbourhoods and our institutions. And it demands bold action from every one of us.

“As a municipality, we continue to strengthen our co-ordination with the police, community safety partners, social workers and non-government organisations, faith-based formations and safe houses to ensure that survivors are protected and supported with dignity.”

Lobishe said ending GBV and femicide required more than government action but a united community that refused to normalise abuse.

Gqeberha activist Lindsay Ziehl said every year SA rolled out the 16 days campaign with the speeches, marches, high teas and the hashtags.

“But here’s the uncomfortable truth — when the banners come down and the microphones are switched off, the violence does not stop,“ she said.

“Women are still being beaten. Children are still living in fear. And society goes back to its silence.

“So what should this campaign mean?

“It should mean 365 days of vigilance, courage and responsibility. It should mean calling abuse by its name.

“It should mean standing with survivors, not blaming them. It should mean every South African deciding: ‘This will not happen on my watch’.”

The Herald