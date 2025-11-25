Celebrate Christmas with the Bala family

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COMING TOGETHER: Bala family members, from left, Zwai, Pinky, Phelo and Loyiso, give the audience a taste of what their upcoming Christmas show is all about

With the festive season almost in full swing and families preparing to reunite for the holidays, the Bala family will be bringing their own brand of homegrown Christmas cheer to Gqeberha this year.

On Friday, siblings Zwai, Pinky, Loyiso and Phelo — joined by their mother, Mama V — officially launched their upcoming Christmas with the Bala Family concert, set to light up the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 22.

As South Africans gear up for a season of celebration, the Balas say the timing could not be better for a family-centred musical experience.

“It is wonderful as a parent when your children, scattered across the country, can all come home.

“To sing together as a family is just heartwarming,” Mama V said, describing the concert as the fulfilment of a personal and professional dream.

The musical family formally announced their plans for the concert at a media launch on Friday evening.

The event promises an evening of heartwarming Christmas carols, popular South African hits and performances from local artists, creating a festive celebration for families.

The Bala family said they wanted to create an experience that reflected the spirit of togetherness.

The siblings also shared their thoughts about the event.

Zwai said the concert would be more than just a one-off performance.

“Our goal is to make this an annual celebration.

“We want families to come together, enjoy the music and create lasting memories each year.

“Gqeberha is home for all of us now, so it makes sense to start this tradition here,” he said.

The media launch featured a short performance, where the Bala siblings treated attendees to a few Christmas carols.

According to Loyiso, the family only started rehearsing the night before, but the performance was nonetheless impressive.

“Even with last-minute practise, it felt amazing to share the music with everyone present,” he said.

“The energy and love we feel as a family is what we want our audience to experience.”

Tickets for the concert are now available via Quicket, and the family has also announced sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals who want to partner with them.

Different sponsorship tiers allow supporters to engage with the event and become part of what the family hopes will become a cherished annual tradition.

