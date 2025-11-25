Chef Kolisi’s journey brings culinary artistry to Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DIFFERENT FLAVOURS: Phaka restaurant owner Phakamisa Kolisi is set to share his international expertise in his Chef's Journey fine-dining event on Saturday

After a 15-year culinary odyssey that took him from American fine-dining establishments to some of SA’s most renowned restaurants, award-winning chef and actor Phakamisa Kolisi brought his international expertise back to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Kolisi — who has cooked for former president Thabo Mbeki, prepared meals for President Cyril Ramaphosa and made TV appearances as an actor — is preparing to host his inaugural Chef’s Journey fine-dining event on Saturday at his popular Richmond Hill restaurant, Phaka.

The evening will feature an eight-course fine-dining experience paired with curated wines and spirits, accompanied by Afro-soul and jazz performances.

Guests are encouraged to dress semi-formal for what Kolisi said would be an intimate celebration of food, storytelling and culture.

They could expect a bold, carefully curated menu, showcasing “a fusion of local and international cuisine for local foodies”, he said.

Kolisi has named the event Chef’s Journey because it reflects his personal and culinary evolution.

Among the dishes to be served are caviar with corn and snoek, squid poached with peppers and artichoke, duck with honey-glazed apricot and fennel, and dry-aged beef grilled with eggplant.

Kolisi said Asian and Mediterranean influences were woven through the menu.

“I have also mixed South African and French cuisine.

“I want people to experiment with different flavours, which is why I made the event a pairing.

“I do not want people ordering a beer when the meal does not pair well with a beer, so with the R850 ticket, the drinks are also included.

“It is a semi-formal event, there will be live Afro-soul and jazz performances for intimate dancing — perfect for a date night,” the Humewood resident said.

Kolisi is a man of many talents.

Alongside his culinary career, he has appeared as Lieutenant-General Cethe on Gqeberha: The Empire, featured in two scenes on Uzalo, and will soon appear in a February 2026 shoot for Shaka iLembe, in a battle scene involving Zulu warriors and AmaMpondo.

But long before the TV roles and international kitchens, his love for food began at home.

He said his mother inspired him to become a chef.

“She used to cook at family traditional ceremonies, funerals or at any events in the community.

“Since I had nobody else to take care of me, I ended up travelling with her to these events.

“That is how I learnt to cook, I knew her ingredients and even how she wanted her onions to be sliced.”

A former Phakamisa Senior Secondary School pupil, Kolisi matriculated in 2002 and then first pursued his dream of becoming an actor.

He later trained as a chef, obtaining his qualification at the Raymond Mhlaba Skills Centre in 2008.

From there, his career unfolded rapidly through various jobs at No 5 Boutique Art Hotel (then Shamwari Townhouse), Isango Gate Boutique Hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel and the Pumba Private Game Reserve.

Later came a move to Cape Town’s Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa, where he met the agent who helped launch his international career.

That opportunity led him to The Club at Ibis in Florida, where he further sharpened his craft.

“I enjoyed my time in America. Their kitchens have different terminologies than our kitchens — for instance, we talk about grams, they talk about ounces.

“They love fast food that is mostly oily, and a lot of food.

“However, I learnt most of my fine-dining skills overseas and in Cape Town.”

As he evolved, Kolisi became determined to blend fine-dining techniques with his Xhosa heritage.

“Since I am Xhosa, I wanted to present my cultural food as well, but present the food at a fine-dining upmarket standard.”

Phaka, now in its third year, has been warmly received — particularly by tourists seeking African fusion flavours.

“They say our food is unique and authentic,” he said.

Kolisi is proud to have his own establishment, knowing how many chefs attempt the leap and fall short.

He employs nine waiters and five chefs, working alongside them as the sixth.

But the journey has not been without obstacles.

While working as a sous chef, the Covid-19 pandemic cost him his job, along with many other high-earning chefs.

During the lockdown, clients began asking him to cook privately, encouraging him to start his own venture.

Several institutions stepped in to support his entrepreneurial leap.

With Phaka steadily growing, Kolisi now has his eyes on the future.

“I want to see Phaka reach new heights.

“I would love to have another restaurant in East London in the near future,” he said.

And on Saturday, he will share that journey — through food, music, storytelling, and the flavours that shaped him.

The event begins at 5pm, though patrons can start arriving from 4pm.

Tickets — at R850 including all drinks — can be booked by calling 081-493-0219.

