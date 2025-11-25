Impact Theatre’s holiday project returns for young performers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TIME TO SHINE: The 2025 Holiday Theatre Project offers an energetic, creativity-packed programme for aspiring performers aged seven to 17

As the festive season rolls in and parents scramble for holiday activities to keep their children busy, Impact Community Theatre has an exciting option for youngsters who do not just want to be entertained — they want to be the entertainment.

The 2025 Holiday Theatre Project is back for its fourth season, offering an energetic, creativity-packed programme for aspiring performers aged seven to 17.

In just under three weeks, a cast of 40 will dive into rehearsals in December and January for the fresh 2026 edition of Music! Movies! Magic! — singing, dancing and acting their hearts out.

Working alongside them will be a young backstage crew getting hands-on training in all things technical.

Together they will bring to life a high-energy production packed with more than 30 iconic songs from everyone’s favourite family movies — from golden oldies to the latest releases.

Impact Community Theatre (formerly the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society) has had a blockbuster year, presenting six unique and entertaining productions to audiences from across the Bay.

Their recent hit, Annie, drew nearly 5,000 enthusiastic theatre lovers.

Now, Music! Movies! Magic! is gearing up to continue the momentum with a cinematic celebration of the best in family-friendly musical storytelling.

Auditions for young performers will take place on Sunday at the Savoy Theatre.

Directors Rose Cowpar and Leandi Fontini are searching for enthusiasm, stage presence and a love of performing.

No formal experience is required and beginners are warmly encouraged to take a chance.

A firm favourite with the children, Jody Koesnel, returns as co-vocal director joined by Joshua da Paula e Silva (Annie, Grease) and choreography is in the safe hands of former Impact youth ambassador Brooklyn Plaatjies and well-known local dance teacher Kehly Boosen.

Families can download the full information package from the Impact Community Theatre Facebook page, or request it via WhatsApp from Donna Mey-de Lange on 072-908-9770.

Once ready to audition, performers can register online and book an optional singing audition slot for solo consideration.

Impact president Cowpar said the tight rehearsal schedule was part of the magic.

“Everyone said putting on a show with just two weeks of rehearsal was crazy, but it’s become one of our most rewarding and successful projects.

“It’s a whirlwind once rehearsals begin, so check the info pack carefully to see if it’s the right fit for your family and to get some insider tips on how to prepare.”

The Holiday Theatre Project runs alongside the Impact Youth Theatre Club, a fortnightly workshop initiative offering young people hands-on training in singing, acting, dance and other theatre crafts.

Youth development has been a major focus for Impact in 2025, with every production providing mentorship and real opportunities for performers of all ages and experience levels to shine.

