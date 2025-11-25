Uncle Jumbo’s annual Christmas party returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha families are in for barrels of festive fun and excitement as the annual Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party returns.

Organised by the Rotaract Club of Port Elizabeth, and having spread holiday cheer for more than 50 years, the iconic event promises a touch of Christmas magic for both children and adults.

The 2025 event, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday December 7 in Heatherbank, includes several exciting new elements, including a candy shop.

As always, there will be a visit from Santa, as well as Noddy and his friends, along with many popular Disney characters leading interactive games and performances with the children.

A marching band and a special appearance by Captain Atlas are also on the cards.

Organiser Jarryd Vorgers said Uncle Jumbo’s success was due to its enduring popularity.

“The show has been running for more than 50 years.

“The thing that keeps it so popular is the magic of Christmas it brings to the little ones and the nostalgia it brings to the adults,” he said.

“Many parents and guardians were attendees of Uncle Jumbo’s in their childhood.”

He said Heatherbank also held a special place in the event’s history.

“Heatherbank is deeply rooted in the history of Uncle Jumbo’s.

“Over the years, the show has moved venues, from Nelson Mandela University to Happy Valley and DF Malherbe High School.

“Heatherbank remains the most memorable,” he said.

Rotaract (Gqeberha) president Keagan Anderson said the event was the club’s biggest annual fundraiser.

“In recent years, we have focused on putting our energy and support into larger projects at the charities we support.

“There are a lot of maintenance-type projects within the charities we support that we are trying to run, from fixing up kids’ play areas to revamping their rooms and bathrooms.

“These are large projects that we aim to achieve in 2026, so the success of the event this year is very important to us,” Anderson said.

Tickets for the event start at R60 and are available at Computicket.

For more information, visit the official Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party Facebook page.

The Herald