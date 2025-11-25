Woodlands Dairy takes over Ladismith Cheese Company and subsidiaries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woodlands Dairy Group has taken full ownership of Ladismith Cheese Company, including its subsidiaries, Ladismith Powder Company Limited and Mooivallei Suiwel Limited, after buying the businesses from Sea Harvest Group Limited.

Woodlands Dairy Group, comprising Woodlands Dairy and its wholly owned subsidiary Fairfield Dairy, specialises in UHT milk, yoghurt, cheese, custard, flavoured milk and a diverse range of other dairy products.

The acquisition represents a significant advancement in the group’s strategic growth trajectory, further solidifying its dedication to the SA dairy industry while enhancing supply chain efficiencies and expanding its consumer offerings.

“This transaction aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver high-quality, sustainable dairy products to a growing market,” Woodlands Dairy Group CEO Helen McDougall said.

“By integrating Ladismith’s established regional presence and expertise with our extensive network, we are well positioned to provide customers with an enhanced and more specialised product portfolio.”

Woodlands Dairy Group chair Lex Gutsche said the acquisition of the Ladismith Cheese Company was extremely exciting.

“This transaction will expand the group’s geographical production facility presence, reaching the full breadth of South Africa, bringing us closer to more farmers and customers,” he said.

“I’m also very pleased and indeed proud that this transaction will lead to us becoming the largest wholly South African-owned, 25% black-empowered dairy in the country — a clear testament to our belief in South Africa and its people.”

Established in June 1999, Ladismith Cheese Company has built a strong reputation for its high-quality cheese, butter and milk powder.

The incorporation of the Ladismith Cheese Company group will enable Woodlands Dairy Group to broaden its product range, expand its customer and channel base, leverage synergies throughout the organisation and drive operational efficiencies across the group.

The completion of this transaction remains subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals.

Ladismith Cheese Company will continue to operate under its existing brand, benefiting from ongoing support provided by Woodlands Dairy Group’s leadership and expertise.

Sea Harvest Group CEO Felix Ratheb said: “In line with the strategic objectives presented to shareholders in early 2025, Sea Harvest intends de-leveraging its balance sheet through the disposal of non-fishing assets, and re-focusing on its seafood businesses.

“We will utilise the proceeds from the disposal to repay a portion of the long-term debt in our South African operation.”

With a 30-year legacy, Woodlands Dairy Group has become one of SA’s leading manufacturers of UHT milk, prominently marketed under the renowned First Choice brand.

The company also specialises in the processing, production and packaging of premium dairy products for both its in-house brand (First Choice) and for house brands supplied to respected South African retailers.

Woodlands Dairy Group’s shareholders consist of Gutsche Family Investments (Pty) Ltd, together with a 25% equity shareholding held through Dream World Investments 481 (RF) (Pty) Ltd.

Strategically situated along the scenic Garden Route in the heart of the Eastern Cape dairy region, Humansdorp, Woodlands Dairy thrives at the centre of SA’s dairy industry.

In 2022, the group expanded its footprint by acquiring 100% of Fairfield Dairy, located in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands.

The Herald