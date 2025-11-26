News

Gqeberha woman arrested after child-beating video goes viral

CHILD ABUSE: A 28-year-old Gqeberha woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old child (123RF)

A 28-year-old Gqeberha woman has been arrested after she was filmed allegedly repeatedly beating a three-year-old child.

The Herald has seen the footage of the alleged incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the Mount Road family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested the woman on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The video clip showing the child being repeatedly hit and crying in pain has subsequently gone viral on social media.

“Through a police investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Bethelsdorp,” Beetge said.

“She faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“The police investigation continues and additional charges could be added.”

