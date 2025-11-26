News

Gqeberha woman held after video shows toddler being beaten

Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.
SERIOUS CHARGE: A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Tuesday in connection with a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (123RF/Belchonok)

A Gqeberha woman is expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday after video footage of a toddler being beaten went viral on social media.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by the Mount Road Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and faced a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“This follows after a viral video clip emerged on social media.

“In the clip a three-year-old boy was [allegedly] severely assaulted by a female suspect.

“Through police investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Bethelsdorp.”

Beetge said the investigation was continuing and more charges could be added.

The Herald

Editor’s Choice

1

Treasury targets online gambling with proposed 20% tax

2

East Cape XV set to face Maori All Blacks in Gqeberha

3

Harmer’s spin mastery puts Proteas on verge of victory

4

Boost for Stormers ahead of Gqeberha showdown

5

Woodlands Dairy takes over Ladismith Cheese Company and subsidiaries

Related Articles