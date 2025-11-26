Gqeberha woman held after video shows toddler being beaten

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SERIOUS CHARGE: A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Tuesday in connection with a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm

A Gqeberha woman is expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday after video footage of a toddler being beaten went viral on social media.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by the Mount Road Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and faced a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“This follows after a viral video clip emerged on social media.

“In the clip a three-year-old boy was [allegedly] severely assaulted by a female suspect.

“Through police investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Bethelsdorp.”

Beetge said the investigation was continuing and more charges could be added.

