Gqeberha woman held after video shows toddler being beaten

A Gqeberha woman is expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday after video footage of a toddler being beaten went viral on social media.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by the Mount Road Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and faced a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“This follows after a viral video clip emerged on social media.
“In the clip a three-year-old boy was [allegedly] severely assaulted by a female suspect.
“Through police investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Bethelsdorp.”
Beetge said the investigation was continuing and more charges could be added.
The Herald