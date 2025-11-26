News

Hawks arrest judge and church leader over alleged bribe in succession battle

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Jutice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says the judiciary should continue to enjoy the legitimacy and confidence it deserves for the rule of law to function properly.
Four suspects, including a judge, are expected to appear before the Pretoria serious commercial crimes court. (123RF/SEBNEM RAGIBOGLU)

A judge, a well-known church leader and two others, aged between 32 and 64, have been arrested by the Hawks on charges of corruption and money laundering during an operation conducted on Tuesday night.

The four suspects are expected to appear on Wednesday morning before the Pretoria serious commercial crimes court.

According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, the takedown operation stems from allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence a civil case before the Pretoria High Court.

The matter relates to a well-known South African church embroiled in a long-standing succession dispute.

It is alleged a presiding judge received gratification from the main accused in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in the succession matter.

Mgale said the prosecution led investigation has uncovered the involvement of three additional suspects in the alleged corruption and money laundering scheme.

“As a result, warrants of arrest were obtained for the identified individuals. The investigation revealed a money trail amounting to millions that allegedly exchanged hands among the accused,” said Mogale.

Acting Hawks boss Lt-Gen Siphosihle Nkosi welcomed the arrests and commended the collaborative effort between the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Nkosi said" “The arrests demonstrate the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s unwavering commitment to tackling corruption at all levels. The meticulous work by the serious corruption investigation team, supported by our partners in the National Prosecuting Authority, reflects the strength of our collective resolve. We will continue to pursue all those who abuse positions of trust and undermine the rule of law.”

TimesLIVE

