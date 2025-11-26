Mom’s stark warning after son seriously injured in pit bull attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HORROR ATTACK: A 22-month-old boy sustained several bite marks and a fractured skull after being attacked by a pit bull this week

A Gqeberha mother barely had time to react before she saw her son on the ground, his face caught in the jaws of the family dog.

The 30-year-old woman has now added her voice to the age-old debate around the safety of pit bulls.

The 22-month-old boy, who was lucky to survive the attack, sustained several bite marks and a fractured skull due to the impact when he hit his head on the ground as the dog launched at him.

Recalling the incident, the woman, who asked to not to be named to protect her son’s identity, said she did not think twice — risking her own life at the same time — to try to separate the boy and the male pit bull cross.

“In that moment I thought I might die along with my son. But I did what any mother would do,” she said, adding that she was bitten near the neck.

The woman, her husband and son had been living with the boy’s grandparents in Schauderville for the past six months after relocating from Kariega due to work commitments.

The family of three had tried to familiarise themselves with the two pit bulls — a male and a female — and would only feed them from behind the kitchen door.

The woman said the attack happened suddenly at about 4.30pm on Monday.

She had taken her son to the backyard to play while she started making dinner.

“I was about to put the pasta in the pot when I heard my father-in-law ask my son to pass him the [dog’s] bowl.

“As I turned around to ask him not to feed the dogs near my son, the pit bull attacked.

“It happened so fast.

“I just saw him pulling him down the step.”

She said the male dog was about three years old.

“He had his jaw locked around my son’s face — from just beneath his eyes to under his chin.“

She said the dog was growling aggressively.

Without hesitation, the mother ran outside towards her son in what she described as fight-or-flight response.

“All I knew was that I needed to get my baby out of harm’s way.”

The boy’s grandfather also tried to pull the dog off of him.

“I shouted that we needed to unlock the dog’s jaw,” the woman said.

“I took the dog’s mouth and physically lifted it off my son’s face.

“His granddad then pulled the dog away and told us to run inside.

“As I cradled my son, the dog came for me.

“In that split second, I thought we were about to die.

“I just prayed, managed to get away from the dog, and ran inside the house.”

Opening the front door, she shouted to the neighbours to transport them to the hospital.

She said at that point, her child was bleeding in her arms and there was blood on the ground.

“I thought my child was going to bleed out on my lap; his nose was hanging by a thread.

“A good Samaritan then pulled up and drove us to Livingstone Hospital.”

She said hospital staff did an X-ray and found that both sides of the boy’s jaw were shattered.

His nose also had to be stitched back on.

In addition, he sustained a fracture to the skull, a hole to his palate, and a slit across his throat.

They were then transferred to Dora Nginza Hospital and the child was operated on at about 11pm.

When the woman spoke to The Herald on Wednesday, she said she was waiting to speak to the specialist ahead of her son’s operation on Thursday to fit a plate to his jaw.

She said he had been sedated since Monday and would likely require plastic surgery in the near future.

“On Friday, he will be taken off sedation but he is expected to remain in hospital for some time.

“Knowing this little fighter of mine, I am sure we will have him home before Christmas.”

She said she had always felt uncomfortable around the pit bulls.

“[The male] was kept for protection but everyone in the community was wary of it.

“I am telling our story because I want to warn the community not to trust pit bulls with their children.

“In my view they are dangerous.”

The 63-year-old grandfather could not hold back his emotions as he told how close he and his grandchild were.

He said he therefore did not hesitate to have both dogs put down.

After reporting the incident to the police, the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) was called.

The grandfather described the male dog as the protector of the family and said he never expected him to react in that manner.

He said he often took his dogs for walks.

“If you give the male and female food at the same time he will fight.

“He is very dominant around food but I never expected him to react like that to a child.”

AACL inspector Beverley Rademeyer said she attended to the scene on Monday night.

However, she felt it best to remove the dogs the next morning when they were calmer.

She said both dogs were put down because the male pit bull cross had food aggression issues which likely triggered the attack on the child.

She said the female was on heat.

“A male pit bull cross and a female pit bull cross were removed from the Schauderville home. Both dogs were put down,” Rademeyer said.

“It is heartbreaking to witness this as the dogs know their fate and accept it.

“Again, animals had to lose their lives due to the [alleged] negligence of humans.

“The dogs could not be rehomed as future attacks may occur.

“The female pit bull cross was also [allegedly] in a pitiful state.

“She was also bred with and was currently on heat.

“Knowledge of the breed of dog you own is very important, especially when owning power breeds.

“They should not be chained up, kept in isolation or confined to small spaces.

“This causes severe psychological harm and becomes a ticking time bomb.”