Power woes add to Dora drama

AT RISK: A state mortuary at Dora Nginza Hospital was allegedly affected by power failures this week, raising concerns about how dead bodies were being preserved

Dora Nginza Hospital cancelled important services this week, including paediatric and oncology elective surgeries, after electrical and backup system failures forced its operating theatres to shut down since Sunday.

According to a union member, a state mortuary inside the hospital was reportedly also affected, sparking concerns about how the bodies were being preserved.

The health department said on Wednesday evening that the power had since been restored.

However, doctors said the situation had caused a backlog.

One doctor, who did not want to be named, warned that if oncology patients were not operated on timeously, it could lead to complications.

“All elective surgeries, including paediatric and oncology, were cancelled this week.

“We have patients piling up again for elective caesars.”

The doctor said they had been forced to work in a makeshift theatre next to the labour ward to deal with emergency cases.

They had lost power on Sunday and theatres had to be shut down because the UPS backup was also not working.

He said workers were sent on Monday to clean up what used to be a labour ward downstairs to set up a makeshift theatre.

Despite this, he warned that there would be backlogs because services were disrupted and not proceeding as usual.

“We fear that we will also have an overflow of patients in our wards as has been the case numerous times in the past.”

He said working under unpredictable conditions, especially relating to unreliable power, was dangerous — not only for the patients but also the staff.

“We have lifts that don’t work and we just keep being promised that these things will be fixed.”

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Mlu Ncapayi said the power failure had worsened the already dire situation at the hospital.

“As you know, challenges facing the hospital are well known and have even been highlighted in the public protector’s remedial actions [report],” Ncapayi said.

He said the union had visited the hospital recently and found it was falling behind in meeting the timeframes set out in the public protector’s recommendations.

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka had made several adverse findings in her report dated May 2025 after she conducted her own investigation into allegations of improper conduct and maladministration at the hospital.

This followed media reports in 2023 about pregnant women waiting for caesarean sections being forced to sleep on chairs or on the floor because there were not enough beds.

Gcaleka instructed the department to come up with a plan to deal with inadequate security and insufficient space in the maternity ward.

In part, the department was instructed to indicate timelines for when:

The kitchen and laundry [rooms] would be relocated according to the Revitalisation of Infrastructure Project, for which funds were made available by the department;

The recruitment process for the vacant positions of non-clinical staff at the hospital would be finalised;

Authorities would regulate the lifespan and disposal of specialised cooking equipment, and the procurement of new equipment; and

An organogram would be finalised and submitted to the public protector.

Ncapayi said Dora Nginza was going backwards.

“If people in the township can’t find help there, there is nowhere for them to go.

“It tells you the kind of leadership we have in the department and what workers, patients and communities are faced with, with no management coming to their rescue.”

Ncapayi said the union planned to meet the necessary roleplayers to get a sense of how they would address the matter.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said hospital management was aware of the electrical issues.

“A qualified service provider has been on site addressing the fault, and a stable power supply has been restored,” Manana said.

“Management continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.”

He said the interruption was caused by a voltage drop from the municipal transformer supplying power to the hospital.

This was an external infrastructure issue and not a failure of the hospital’s internal electrical system.

“There is no such thing as a ‘makeshift’ theatre,” Manana said.

“What has been activated is the hospital’s contingency theatre plan, which is a standard, fully equipped alternative theatre space designed specifically for use during emergencies.

“This contingency theatre was activated immediately upon the power interruption.

“Emergency surgical cases have continued to be managed without disruption.”

Manana said on a normal day, Dora Nginza’s theatres managed between 10 to 13 surgical cases, depending on clinical need and case complexity.

“There are currently no [emergency] surgery backlogs recorded as a result of this incident.

“Clinical teams prioritised emergency and urgent cases, while elective procedures were rescheduled appropriately to prevent service disruption.

“The contingency theatre is fully functional and operates independently from the affected electrical supply through backup power systems.

“It was not impacted by the power interruptions.”

He said mortuary services were not affected, but admitted that families were called to collect the bodies of their loved ones on Monday.

“Backup systems ensured continuous refrigeration and safe preservation of bodies throughout the incident.

“This incident is not related to the public protector’s report and does not affect the implementation of any remedial actions or recommendations.

“The electrical issue was a new, isolated external infrastructure fault linked to the municipal power supply.”

Manana said reports that on-site construction activities had caused the electrical failure were incorrect.

“The companies currently undertaking renovation work at the hospital are not involved in, and did not contribute to, the electrical interruption.

“Their work is unrelated to the hospital’s power infrastructure.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya, when asked for comment on claims that the outage was caused by a voltage trip, said he would only be able to respond on Thursday morning.

Manana said staff morale had remained stable, and the department had not received any formal complaints regarding service delivery during this period.

“Hospital management remains in close contact with staff and patients, and contingency systems ensure continuity of critical services,” he said.