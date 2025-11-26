Treasury targets online gambling with proposed 20% tax

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Treasury has proposed slapping the booming online gambling industry, including the popular sports betting, with a 20% tax on the gross gambling revenue of the online and interactive gambling industry in a move that it says might rake in more than R10bn for the fiscus.

To this end, if the National Treasury has its way, it will demand that local suppliers of online betting register and provide the SA Revenue Service with similar information that is currently provided to the provincial gambling boards to collect provincial gambling tax revenue.

The department says in a consultation paper the proposal is not fixated with revenue raising, but on addressing the negative effects that online gambling is having on society.

