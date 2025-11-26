NewsPREMIUM

Treasury targets online gambling with proposed 20% tax

The move aims to curb SA’s explosion in online betting and could raise R10bn for the fiscus

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Companies & Markets Editor

With unemployment rampant, many people are turning to online betting platforms. Stock image.
With unemployment rampant, many people are turning to online betting platforms. Stock image. (123RF/RAWPIXEL)

The National Treasury has proposed slapping the booming online gambling industry, including the popular sports betting, with a 20% tax on the gross gambling revenue of the online and interactive gambling industry in a move that it says might rake in more than R10bn for the fiscus.

To this end, if the National Treasury has its way, it will demand that local suppliers of online betting register and provide the SA Revenue Service with similar information that is currently provided to the provincial gambling boards to collect provincial gambling tax revenue.

The department says in a consultation paper the proposal is not fixated with revenue raising, but on addressing the negative effects that online gambling is having on society.

Business Day

