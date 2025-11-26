Tributes pour in for Khoi and San Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tributes have been pouring in after the death of a valiant defender of SA’s first nation, Khoi and San Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser.

Fraser, 51, died on Tuesday morning from natural causes after a lengthy stay in hospital.

Khoi and San activist Christian Martin said Fraser’s death was a huge loss for SA and described him as someone who would light up a room with his presence.

“Crawford was committed to the Khoi and San cause.

“He did his best with anything he did. At all times he put others first and he was willing to sacrifice his all for a good cause.”

Fraser, the paramount chief of the Links Royal House in the Eastern Cape, was a determined advocate for official recognition of the various structures of the Khoi and San people.

He was adamant that they were not to be referred to as coloureds and on one occasion walked barefoot to Bhisho to hand over a petition to the legislature to drum home the point.

“He talked for those who could not talk and always went the extra mile for others,” Martin said.

“He will be dearly missed, especially for fighting for the rights of the Khoi and San. He also fought for the language of his people.

“Crawford will be remembered as a level-headed person who stood by his values. He remained steadfast in his beliefs and was not easily convinced otherwise.”

Martin said he played a huge role in the enrichment of the youth, teaching young people how to be responsible and respect elders.

“One of his sayings was that you must never sit next to a fire of which you did not supply the wood.

“He was a true leader and never wanted someone else to do something that he himself had not done himself.

“People, especially the youth, looked up to him. He stayed in [Bethelsdorp] Extension 30 and played a huge role in the upliftment of the young ones in [Gqeberha’s] northern areas.

“One of the successes he had in life was the [Unakho] driving school he operated. Hundreds of youngsters and even adults obtained their driving licence through his thriving business.”

Raymond Mateza of Truth Squad Media described Fraser as a true friend, someone who went out of his way to help others.

“He was a strong disciplinarian, but a real people’s person,” Mateza said.

“He was an activist who stood head and shoulders above the rest [and] who always got things done.

“There was always a word of advice from him for me, which I really appreciated.

“He stood up against gangsterism, but what I will remember him fondly by is the love he had for his children.”

Social media was flooded with messages of condolence for the family and memories people shared of the prominent figure.

Fraser, who lost his wife earlier in 2025, is survived by his son Joshua, 20, and daughter Abigail, 17.

The Herald