Woodridge Preparatory to celebrate 90th anniversary with new headmaster

READY TO LEAD: Clifford Reed has been appointed as the new headmaster of Woodridge Preparatory School with effect from January 1

A new principal is to take the helm of one of the most prominent schools in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2026.

Clifford Reed has been appointed as headmaster of Woodridge Preparatory School with effect from January 1.

Though the role will be a new one for Reed, his service to the school — which celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2026 — spans more than 14 years.

During his tenure at Woodridge, Reed has taught various subjects to pupils in different grades, led the rugby programme, served as a boarding house master, coached young athletes and run the school’s extensive outdoor education programme.

He matriculated from Graeme College in Makhanda in 2001 and obtained a BA in Primary Education from Nelson Mandela University in 2006.

For the past three years, Reed has served as deputy headmaster, playing a pivotal role in whole-school development, pastoral care and the implementation of restorative discipline practices.

He takes over the reins as headmaster from Trevor von Berg, who was appointed in 2006 and was instrumental in building on the vision of Woodridge being a leading SA school.

Woodridge Trust chair Andrea Puggia expressed enthusiasm about the appointment.

“We warmly welcome Clifford as headmaster of Woodridge Preparatory.

“His dedication, experience and vision align perfectly with our commitment to providing a world-class education through ‘the experience’ that Woodridge is known for.

“We look forward to working closely with him as we celebrate the 90th year of the preparatory school next year.

“We also thank Trevor von Berg for his contribution to the growth of Woodridge over the past 19 years and wish him all the best for the future.”

She said a child-centred approach was at the heart of Reed’s educational philosophy and that he believed every aspect of schooling should nurture growth and development.

He fostered a school culture that inspired pupilsto think boldly, use their voices wisely and explore the world with curiosity and courage.

“He is deeply committed to academic excellence, emphasising a love of learning through high expectations, curiosity and motivation.

“He values the energy of curious young minds, the breakthroughs in understanding and the privilege of watching children grow in confidence.”

Reed’s family is firmly rooted in the Woodridge community. His wife, Geneé, has taught at the school since 2012, and their children, Daniel and Abigail, are in grades 6 and 8.

The family is deeply committedto the school’s founding Christian philosophy.

